Sysinternals tools are a go-to resource for every IT administrator and cybersecurity professional I’ve met, but chances are you might have never used them yourself. These tools don’t come pre-installed on Windows and are typically used by advanced users like developers, but they’re just as valuable for everyday users.

The Sysinternals suite includes a wide range of powerful utilities that provide detailed system information you normally wouldn’t have access to, along with deep control over the Windows environment. They help you monitor, diagnose, troubleshoot, and better understand Windows systems and applications, offering insights and capabilities far beyond built-in tools like Task Manager or Event Viewer.

6 AutoRuns

Use it to clean up unnecessary startup programs