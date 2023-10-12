Key Takeaways Windows Terminal Canary offers frequent releases of new features, allowing enthusiasts and early adopters to try out capabilities as soon as they become available.

This version is not recommended for production environments due to being the most buggy, but it caters to customers who want to test experimental features.

Windows Terminal Canary is available as an App Installer distribution with automatic updates for Windows 11 and as a Portable ZIP variant for Windows 10 users, with possible use on Windows 11.

Windows Terminal is an integral component of Windows, especially since it serves as the operating system's default command line interface (CLI). Up until now, Microsoft hosted two parallel Terminal releases, one that is stable and another that is a preview version sporting upcoming features. Although the company updates both these branches fairly regularly already, it has now announced a new Canary release too.

As the name suggests, Windows Terminal Canary offers new releases on the most frequent basis, just like the identically named channels for Windows and Microsoft Edge. In fact, Microsoft has committed to shipping new Terminal releases on a nightly basis in a bid to roll out "hot off the presses" capabilities to interested users as soon as they become available.

Of course, the idea behind the Canary channel is to have customers test experimental features even before they become available to Windows Terminal Preview and, eventually, stable.This also means that this will be the most buggy version of the utility and is obviously not recommended for production environments. Rather, it's geared more towards enthusiasts and customers who want to try out new capabilities as soon as possible.

In an effort to cater to this audience, Microsoft has made Windows Terminal Canary available as an App Installer distribution and a Portable ZIP distribution on the project's dedicated GitHub repository. The former offers automatic updates, but is only supported for Windows 11 for now. Meanwhile, the Portable ZIP variant is a conventional application that does not support automatic updates. It's recommended for Windows 10 users, but those on Windows 11 can leverage it too.

Microsoft has also teased AI integrations in Windows Terminal, so if you want to call dibs on those, it's better to install the Canary release. On the other hand, if you're unsure about how to utilize the CLI altogether, check out our handy guide here.