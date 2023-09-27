Key Takeaways Microsoft has released Windows Terminal Preview 1.19 with new features like Broadcast Input and Web Search.

Windows Terminal now supports emoji in Command Prompt and offers unfocused windows with acrylic appearance for customization.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.19 includes a Suggestions UI for auto-complete suggestions, along with usability updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and accessibility enhancements. Windows Terminal 1.18 is also available with various updates and improvements.

Back in 2021, Microsoft announced that it is working on making Windows Terminal the default command line interface (CLI) on Windows 11, and this became true in October 2022 when the company replaced Console Host (conhost.exe) with Windows Terminal as the default CLI experience. In the past year or so, Microsoft has been regularly updating Terminal with all sorts of new features like themes support and keyboard text selection. Today, the Redmond tech firm has announced the release of Windows Terminal 1.18 and also revealed the list of new features present in Windows Terminal Preview 1.19, available now.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.19 packs several new capabilities, with the headliner being Broadcast Input. Through this feature, users can broadcast the content of one terminal pane to all other panes in the tab. This can be configured through a keybind or through configuration in the Command Palette. Next, we have Web Search, which does exactly what the name suggests. You can simply highlight any piece of text in the Terminal window and then right-click on it to open the context menu, so you can select the Web Search option. This will open the search query in a web browser, so you can find out more details about any highlighted text. In order to enable this functionality, you would need to configure the settings.json file.

This might excite not excite the vast majority of Terminal users, but Command Prompt in Windows Terminal now supports emoji too. Additionally, when it comes to customization, unfocused acrylic will make your unfocused windows appear as acrylic instead of the regular opaque, which is a neat bit of aesthetic for those who have an eye out for these sorts of things. This feature needs to be enabled through the settings.json file too.

A very useful feature that comes packed into Windows Terminal Preview 1.19 is a Suggestions UI. This is similar to IntelliSense, where the interface will provide you auto-complete suggestions as you are typing text. However, Microsoft says that you need to enable shell integration in order to take advantage of this capability. You can further supercharge Suggestions UI through enhancements like command history, sendInput actions, and suggestions from Predictors in PowerShell 7, but expectedly, this requires modifying the settings.json file as well.

That's not all though, there are tons of usability updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and accessibility enhancements, and other minor updates present in Windows Terminal Preview 1.19 too. These include features like Erase Color mode, clearing of scroll marks through certain commands, reducing the input latency in GdiEngine, removal of telemetry for VT sequences, better grouping and property names for screen readers, and squashing bugs related to scrolling, among many other things. You can check out additional details in the blog post here.

It is important to note that Windows Terminal 1.18 is now available too. This non-preview release features updates to environment variables, Atlas Engine, and Tab Tearout functionality, along with numerous other improvements. Windows Terminal 1.18 and Windows Terminal Preview 1.19 can be downloaded right now from the Microsoft Store, GitHub, or through winget.