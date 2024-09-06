As great as Windows 11 can be, it's also flawed and lacking in many ways, and the experience is far from perfect out of the box. Over the years, I've tried my fair share of software that helps tweak the Windows experience in one way or another to make it work better for me, and there are a few that have stuck with me in such a way that I really wish they would just be built into Windows itself.

So hear me out, Microsoft, I know you're definitely reading this. This is what needs to be done to make Windows good.

7 Transparent taskbar

It just looks great

Let's start with the most basic and superfluous one: getting a proper transparent taskbar. Over the years, fans have been teased by this idea, and a few apps do provide this option, but officially, the Windows taskbar is still, well, a bar. It actually became less transparent with the transition to Windows 11, since it now just uses the Mica effect found throughout the OS, rather than the old Acrylic style or just plain translucency.

Apps like Start11 can create a transparent taskbar, but there's also a free app that does the same thing, so it's not like you don't have options. I just don't know why this hasn't been implemented. I recall a few years ago someone reported getting a transparent taskbar in Windows 10 in a preview build, but that turned out to be a bug. But really, this is one instance where it should be a feature.

6 Auto dark mode

It makes so much sense

I'm frankly really surprised that there still isn't an option to auto-enable dark mode in Windows considering everything else the OS does that involves easing your eyes. Lots of laptops have automatic brightness thanks to ambient light sensors, and if you use the Night Light feature to tint your screen, you can schedule it to kick in everyday at sunset.

It would make perfect sense for these mechanism to also tie into dark mode, but instead, you have to configure it manually each and every time. Thankfully, there's a free app called Auto Dark Mode that does exactly this, but Microsoft really needs to fix this itself.

5 A more customizable Start menu

Why is it so limited?