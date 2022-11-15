For the fifth year in a row, Microsoft is releasing a Windows Ugly Sweater, and for the 2022 model, it's all about Clippy. The Windows Ugly Sweater debuted in 2018 with a Windows 95 inspired designed, followed by a Windows XP look the next year. Both produced in very limited runs and not publicly sold at the time, it was 2020's Microsoft Paint design that people could actually buy, with Microsoft also doing limited runs of older sweaters for fans to purchase. Finally, last year's was based on Minesweeper.

Like many relics from the 90s, Clippy has a cult following and is the subject of jokes, memes, and more. It first debuted in 1996 as part of the Office 97 suite, and users hated it. Clippy got a redesign in Office 2000, it was turned off by default in Office XP, and it was removed entirely in Office 2007.

Rear side of the sweater

More recently, Microsoft actually changed the paper clip emoji in Windows 11 to Clippy, thanks to support on Twitter.

The sweaters are available from Microsoft's gear shop, and you can get one now. As usual, the proceeds go to a good cause. This year's Windows Ugly Sweater supports the College Success Foundation, a nonprofit organization that "helps underservedm low-income students achieve their dream of a college education." Microsoft says it will donate $100,000.

If you're not looking to shell out money for a new sweater but you still want to celebrate Clippy a bit, there's still some good news. You can head on over to windowsuglysweater.com and download and of seven Teams backgrounds that the Redmond firm is releasing today. Of course, you can download them right here as well.

7 Images

Close

Once again, the new Windows Ugly Sweater is available for purchase now. As usual, the runs are limited and they tend to sell out quickly, so if you want one, you should grab it while you can.