Whenever you hear about Microsoft, clothing items are the last thing that probably comes to mind. You probably think of Windows 11, Surface products, or a great Windows-powered laptop. If you're a Microsoft fan, maybe you'll think of something like Internet Explorer or Clippy. But if you've been following Microsoft closely over the years, you'll know that it's officially ugly sweater season for everybody, including Microsoft.

That means it's time to reminisce about the times when Microsoft took its software to a new level by releasing actual "soft wear." The company has been releasing Windows Ugly sweaters every year since 2018, and while some are impressive, they haven't all been winners. I'm here to rank them from best to worst, along with a surprise announcement at the end for this year's sweater!

1 Windows 95 (2018)

The sweater that started it all

Topping the list is the original Windows Ugly Sweater. This announcement really came out of the blue one December morning in 2018 and is what started the great tradition. This sweater was first donned by select employees, and then it was mailed out to fans and influencers, including our own editor-in-chief Rich Woods. Only 100 were made, which is a shame because it's a pretty cozy-looking sweater, with the Windows 95 Logo on a standard white background, polka dot sleeves, and blue around the collar and bottom. The internet really loved it, and it even went viral on Reddit.

2 Windows XP (2019)

Homage to the fan-favorite Windows

In a close second is 2019's Windows Ugly Sweater. This one pays homage to yet another Microsoft operating system, Windows XP. It's a bit more colorful than the one that came before it. The sweater comes complete with "XP" branding all over the sleeves, and a mouse pointer, too. Of course, it has the Windows XP logo on the front, placed on top of a background that resembles the sky and grass in the signature Windows XP default desktop wallpaper. It's so special that, like 2018's sweater, it remained exclusive to influencers and the media until 2020, when leftover stock was sold for charity.

3 Clippy (2022)

Can I help you enjoy the holidays?

Microsoft's Windows Ugly Sweater wasn't actually about Windows in 2022. Instead, it was a classic throwback to Clippy, who is the Office assistant that everyone has come to know and "love." This one has a giant representation of Clippy on the font, sitting on top of a pile of looseleaf paper, complete with iconography from the older version of Microsoft Office on the sleeves. This sweater was actually available for purchase, too. You could have gotten it from the Xbox Gear shop in 2022 for $75, with proceeds benefiting the College Success Foundation.

4 Microsoft Paint (2020)

Dress yourself, because you're the painting!

2020's Windows Ugly Sweater was all about Microsoft Paint. This one marked the first time you could purchase one for yourself from the Microsoft Store, with proceeds benefiting Girls Who Code. And it's actually a pretty nifty one, to say the least. The bottom of it comes adorned with a Start button, and the center, a giant icon to represent Microsoft Paint. The sleeves also have the original icons from the early versions of Microsoft Paint, like the paint bucket, brush, and fill tools. And for some extra touches of cool? The top, near the neck, has the file name, "untitled-paint."

5 Minesweeper (2021)

Flag yourself as special

The 2021 Windows Ugly Sweater was one that could get you flagging rights. It was designed and dedicated to Minesweeper. It's another Windows Ugly Sweater that you could have purchased online for $75, through the Xbox Gear Shop. The sweater itself has a Christmas tree in the Minesweeper theme, complete with the years 1990 and 2021 at the top. That's a reference to Windows 3.1 and the year 1990, which is when Minesweeper was first released. Since this sweater was themed towards gaming, if you managed to purchase one in 2021, the sales benefited AbleGamers charity.

6 Bliss (2023)

Going back to Windows XP

Take a peek at this year's Windows Ugly Sweater, and you might mistake it for something from Minecraft, but it's still pretty cool. The design goes back to 2019 and pays tribute to the Windows XP Wallpaper and the Bliss backdrop, but in a lighter tone. You can see a rendition of the green hills and blue sky almost just as you would have when you first booted up Windows XP. The sweater is now available for sale in limited quantities today. All sales benefit The Nature Conservancy.

Where do you think Microsoft will go next?

It's been six years since Microsoft started making these cool Windows Ugly Sweaters, so where do you think Microsoft will go next? Perhaps something to pay tribute to Windows 10? Maybe even Cortana? You'll have to wait until next year to see, but for now, you can buy this year's Ugly Sweater and take the nostalgia everywhere you go.