As we head into the holiday season, Microsoft is once again celebrating the year with a new edition of the Windows Ugly Sweater. The sixth edition of this holiday celebration takes us all the way back to Windows XP with a design inspired by the iconic Bliss wallpaper, and you can buy your own today.

Windows XP is 22 years old this year, but it's arguably one of the most memorable versions of Windows for almost anyone. Part of that is, of course, the Bliss wallpaper — a picture of green hills in Sonoma County, California, under a blue sky with some clouds floating about. Due to the sheer popularity of Windows XP and the frequent references to it online, it's even been speculated that this may be the most-viewed photo in the world. Usually, these hills are covered in grapevines, so you'd have a hard time recreating the picture if you wanted to.

Regardless, the new Windows Ugly Sweater recreates the iconic image as closely as you could reasonably expect for a sweater, and it perfectly channels the energy that the original image exudes. You can see the vivid green hills, the bright blue skies, and some clouds. And of course, there's a mouse cursor, too, plus the classic blue taskbar of Windows XP represented at the very bottom of the sweater and the ends of the sleeves.

The 2023 Windows Ugly Sweater is available for purchase today, and Microsoft is using its earnings to support The Nature Conservancy, an environmental organization focused on preserving natural diversity. The sweater comes in limited quantities, so you may have to act fast to get yours.

Previous editions of the Windows Ugly Sweater have celebrated all kinds of Windows milestones and iconic moments, including Windows 95, XP itself, Paint, and Minesweeper. Last year, the big star was Clippy, the well-known assistant Microsoft Office in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, previous designs are no longer available to buy, but if you want the Bliss sweater, you can grab it from the Windows Ugly Sweater website.