Key Takeaways Windows' "God Mode" is a feature for advanced users, allowing extensive customization and tweaking options.

An unofficial "Super God Mode" app now offers even more advanced tools for system settings and features.

The latest update includes enhanced search capabilities for hidden links within non-Appx apps, providing easier access.

Do you know about Windows' God Mode? It's a feature Microsoft put into its operating system designed for advanced users. It gives you a swathe of advanced tools and options that let you tweak Windows to your liking. Despite offering a ton of features, not everyone is happy with it, as proven by someone developing an unofficial "Super God Mode" that can now do even more than ever before.

Related Files review: A more modern alternative to the Windows 11 File Explorer The Files app is what I want the Windows 11 File Explorer to look like, but it's not quite perfect. It's also limited by Windows in some ways.

As spotted by Neowin, the newly-released Super God Mode app has just received its first update. Super God Mode fills a niche that its developer, ThioJoe, wished to see within the regular God Mode:

This PowerShell script creates shortcuts to all special shell folders, named folders, task links, system settings, deep links, and URL protocols in Windows, providing easy access to a wide range of system settings and features.

The spotlight for this update is an enhanced search that makes it easier to find hidden links for non-Appx app protocols. If that description made your head spin, the app is now a lot better at looking for links where a link within an app sends you somewhere else on your PC. Super God Mode will scour your PC for these hidden links, then serve them up as shortcuts in a folder that you can place and invoke from anywhere.

Here are all of the notes for the first-ever update:

Added more comprehensive search for hidden links for protocols of Non-Appx apps

Fixed bug where some hidden links were being matched in files but weren't being added to the results

Added new option "Deeper Scan for Hidden Links" which will scan all files of non-appx program folders, but is slow

Replaced hard coded constant paths so the script should work on systems where C:\ is not the main drive

To try it out yourself, head to the project's GitHub page, download the PS1 and BAT files to the same location, then run the BAT file. And if you're suspicious about running scripts you found on the internet (and rightfully so), you can also check out the source code.