June Patch Tuesday updates break Wi-Fi hotspots on Windows 11

Microsoft has confirmed an issue with the most recent Windows updates, which can cause Wi-Fi hotspots to stop working on some PCs. The issue happens after installing the Patch Tuesday updates released earlier this week on June 14th, and it affects almost every version of Windows that’s still supported. That includes Windows 11, which was updated to build 22000.739, with the update itself labeled as KB5014697.

Wi-Fi hotspots (usually) allow you to share your internet connection with other devices, turning your PC into an access point. However, after installing the latest Windows update, some users may notice that the host PC loses connection to the internet when a client device connects to the Wi-Fi hotspot.

At this time, Microsoft is still investigating the problem and there’s no known workaround, other than disabling Wi-Fi hotspots altogether. If you’re used to sharing your internet connection, you’re going to have to wait a while longer.

Aside from Windows 11, almost every version of Windows 10 is affected, including those that are only receiving updates in the Long Term Servicing Channel. In fact, even Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 are affected, for users that are still receiving updates. Windows Server users also aren’t free from problems, with practically every supported release since Windows Server 2008 SP2 being affected.

This is a potentially big problem for some users, but you’ll probably have to wait at least a couple of weeks to have it fixed. Microsoft usually releases optional updates for Windows 10 and 11 in the second half of the month, and hopefully a fix will be included there. Otherwise, you might have to wait for the next Patch Tuesday in July. Alternatively, you can try to uninstall the update and pause updates on your PC until a fix is issued.

Aside from the new known issue, the latest update for Windows 11 includes a new feature – Windows Spotlight desktop backgrounds – and various fixes.

Source: Microsoft