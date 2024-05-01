Key Takeaways The latest Windows 10 and 11 update breaks VPNs.

Microsoft is working on a fix for the VPN connection failure bug.

You should still consider using VPNs for privacy despite this Windows issue.

Are you a big fan of VPNs? If so, don't be so hasty getting your copy of Windows 10 or 11 updated. Microsoft has confirmed that something within the latest patch isn't sitting nicely with people's VPNs, and while the company is working on a fix, we're not sure how long it will take.

As listed on Microsoft Learn, the Redmond giant has added an issue related to the April 2024 update. In it, Microsoft confirms that patch KB5036893 really doesn't like it if you use a VPN on your device:

Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update (KB5036893) or the April 2024 non-security preview update. Next steps: We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

The damage is pretty prevalent; Microsoft confirms that the bug has spread to all current and recent builds of Windows 10 and 11. It even managed to sneak into every version of Windows Server all the way back to 2008. As such, if this nasty bug has hit you, we recommend checking out our sister site MakeUseOf's piece on how to uninstall a Windows Update; just keep an eye out for "KB5036893," the update code for this troublemaker.

VPNs are still a great way to preserve your privacy

If this bug has put you off of using a VPN on Windows, it's still a good idea to use them. Some of the fastest VPNs on the market strike a good balance between speed and privacy, meaning you can surf without worrying about who's snooping on your data. Just be sure to cut through all the VPN marketing before you invest in one. You can also skip Windows and install a VPN onto your browser instead.