Microsoft rolled out a pair of new builds today: KB5052078 to the Beta Channel and KB5052080 to both the Beta and Dev channels. Alongside various bug fixes addressing issues with File Explorer, Power & Battery, and more, the builds finally introduce some long-awaited changes that Windows users have been anticipating for what feels like forever.

Sharing files and navigating the Start menu is about to get much easier

To share a file locally on Windows 11, you typically right-click on it, select Share from the context menu, and then choose an app or device. While this works, the process often feels unnecessarily tedious, requiring multiple clicks to find the right app or nearby device.

Thankfully, the KB5052078 build rolled out to the Beta Channel today introduces a new drag-and-drop workaround for quick file sharing, called the Drag Tray. As the name suggests, once you drag a file from File Explorer toward the top of your screen, a tray appears with a list of apps and a More options button. Clicking More options reveals additional choices, like Nearby Share, making it easier to send files to nearby devices.

With the new build, you’ll also be able to tweak how you view the All page in the Start menu. You can now choose between a Grid or Category view. The former lists all your apps alphabetically, while the latter groups them by category and sorts them by usage.

Windows improved search will be able to search for images in the cloud

Microsoft began testing its improved Windows Search in an Insider update in January. The update ditched the traditional method of searching by file name and instead allows users to find images by typing a description. With the KB5052080 build rolling out to both the Beta and Dev channels today, Microsoft has extended this support to photos stored in the cloud. It works the same way as before, but now, in addition to showing locally saved images, search results will also include cloud-stored photos.

Alongside searching for photos, cloud files with exact matches for your search keywords will also appear in the results. If you have access to the build, you can try this feature today with your personal OneDrive account. Microsoft also confirmed that third-party cloud providers will soon support this seamless experience.

Unfortunately, if you don’t own a Qualcomm-powered Copilot+ PC, you won’t be able to use this feature. Microsoft has stated that the improved Windows Search experience is rolling out gradually to Windows Insiders. The company also confirmed that while the feature is currently exclusive to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, support for AMD and Intel-powered models is on the way.