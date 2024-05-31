Key Takeaways Microsoft will remove Driver Verifier Manager GUI from future Windows versions and focus on its command line version.

You can access the Driver Verifier Manager GUI by pressing Win key + R, but this will no longer be available in future Windows releases.

If you prefer other methods over the command line tool, use Device Manager or Event Viewer for identifying driver-related problems.

Driver issues can cause lots of problems on Windows, including degrading system performance and stability. And that's why knowing how to navigate the driver settings is essential if you want to repair Windows. While there are multiple ways to identify and fix problematic drivers on Windows, Microsoft thinks that the verifiergui.exe utility needs to be removed from future versions of Windows.

Microsoft will remove Driver Verifier Manager GUI from Windows

Microsoft has announced that it'll no longer maintain or develop the Driver Verifier Manager graphical user interface version, the verifiergui.exe, and will eventually be removed in a future version of Windows. However, the command line version of the tool will still be available for Windows users to identify driver-related problems. Microsoft doesn't explain the reason behind its decision to kill the Driver Verifier Manager GUI, reducing redundancy could be one of the factors.

You can open the Driver Verifier Manager by pressing the Win key + R on your keyboard, followed by typing "verifier" and then pressing Enter. This will open the Driver Verifier Manager GUI, containing menus and buttons for managing the tool. But its days are numbered, which makes knowing how to use the command line version of the tool all the more important. If you want to get used to it, open Command Prompt and run it as administrator, then type "verifier" and press Enter on your keyboard.

You can look elsewhere if you don't like using the Driver Verifier command line version

For those who don't like the command line version of the tool, the removal of verifiergui.exe won't be the end of the road. There are other effective ways to identify and troubleshoot problematic drivers, and those aren't going away. For example, you can easily access built-in tools like Device Manager and Event Viewer to look for errors related to drivers.