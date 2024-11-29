Windows 11 is packed with all kinds of programs and tools out of the box, for better or worse. While there is a good chunk of things in Windows you probably wish weren't there, there are also some genuinely useful tools that are indispensable if you're a more advanced user.

Whether it's something as simple as the Task Manager or as involved as the Registry Editor, here are some Windows tools you should probably know about.

9 Task Manager

There's more to it than you may think

The Task Manager may not seem like a very advanced tool, and even if you're not a power user, you've probably touched this at some point. But this tool is full of options that are important for all kinds of users. First, you can, of course, force unresponsive apps to shut down, but there's a bit more to it.

Task Manager lets you manage which apps start with your system, monitor CPU, RAM, and disk usage, and much more. You can even create memory dump files for apps that are causing problems if you're a developer, making this a very important tool. There are plenty of ways in which this tool can help you out, so be sure to learn the ins and outs of it.

8 Device Manager

For all your driver-related issues

Having a PC component or a peripheral that doesn't work properly is extremely frustrating, but the route to dealing with many of these issues is through Device Manager. While simply updating is drivers is usually best done through the manufacturer's website, Device Manager can help with a lot more.

For one thing, Device Manager can help identify troublesome hardware. Sometimes you might not even know what to look for to get the driver you need, but Device Manager lets you see hardware IDs so you can look them up and identify the part causing the problem. It can also roll back drivers if the latest version is problematic, and it lets you manually install drivers using .inf files, too, It's not something you'll need all the time, but it's hugely important for troubleshooting.

7 Resource Monitor

Manage your system's resources

We touched on performance monitoring above with Task Manager, but if you want to go deeper and learn more about how your PC's resources are being used and, the Resource Monitor is for you. This is a much older-looking part of Windows 11, but it also has a lot more information available.

For one thing, it lets you easily see the graphs for CPU, disk, and more all at the same time. What's more, you can view them side by side with the detailed process information, which shows you the specific usage details for each process under each category. You can see detailed information about how much of the CPU a specific process is using based on threads, but you can also see how much a specific app is writing or reading from the disk at any given moment, and the same goes for network and memory usage. There's a lot you can dive into here to really understand what might be eating into your PC's resources.

6 System configuration

At the very least for booting into Safe Mode

System Configuration isn't the most useful tool all the time, but it does have a purpose as a power user. There are a few tabs in the System Configuration tool, but the most important one is where you can set your computer to boot into Safe Mode.

Safe Mode is a very important tool for diagnosing potential issues, especially with things like drivers that can stop your PC from functioning as intended. You may not have known how to forcibly boot into this mode, but it will come in handy if you're using something like DDU to uninstall graphics drivers , for example.

5 Task Scheduler

