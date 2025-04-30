Windows 11 has been around for less than four years, but murmurings about its successor started long ago. While many believed 2025 would be the year Microsoft would launch Windows 12 (coinciding with the end of life for Windows 10), that's not happening now. Microsoft might wait two to three more years before shipping a new Windows version. Whenever that happens, I wish the company would take notes from these four modern Windows versions.

While versions like Windows 95 and Windows 98 brought huge changes to Windows as we know it, later iterations like Windows XP, Windows 7, and Windows 10 are what truly represent the modern soul of Windows (Windows NT has been the underlying kernel since XP, after all). And I wish Microsoft would lift the best things from these versions to make Windows 12 the greatest Windows has ever been. Well, a guy can hope.

4 Windows XP

The one everyone loves