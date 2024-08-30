Key Takeaways Apple's acceptance of emulators opened the door for Windows XP on iPhones via UTM.

Performance was slower due to a lack of Just-in-Time compilation support in UTM SE.

An attempt at running a Windows 98 virtual machine on the emulated Windows XP didn't go smoothly.

If you're an avid iPhone user, you've likely noticed an influx of emulators on the App Store. Apple has finally opened the floodgates for developers to release their emulators on the store, and things got so crazy that XDA writer Brady Snyder questioned if you even needed a handheld console anymore. Now, the emulation madness has gone even further after someone used one to run Windows XP on an iPhone, and things didn't go so hot.

Michael MJD gets Windows XP running on an iPhone with an emulator

This impressive feat was performed by Michael MJD on YouTube. The last time we caught up with him, he was installing Windows XP on an old touchscreen MacBook from 2011. Now he's back at it with a brand new idea; getting Windows XP running on an iPhone using an emulator.

The story begins when Apple began accepting emulators onto the App Store. Things were a bit messy at first, as both Apple and the emulator's developers were feeling out what flew and what wasn't allowed. For a little while, the PC emulator UTM SE was barred from the App Store, but Apple finally relented and allowed UTM SE access.

Now that UTM SE was available on the App Store, Michael MJD decided to give it a go and get Windows XP running on it. Unfortunately, unlike the main UTM app, the UTM SE variant does not support Just-in-Time (JIT) compilation. UTM requires JIT to run at maximum performance, so without it, things went slower than usual - installing Windows XP took over two hours, and booting it up took 30 minutes. As such, he made a change of plans and installed UTM via AltStore.

With Windows XP now running at a much quicker pace, Michael MJD performed his channel tradition of getting Half-Life 1 running on it. It didn't run so well, so Michael had to adjust some settings to get it running smoother. Finally, he stated that he wanted to "try out something else that's pretty stupid," installed VirtualBox on the emulated Windows XP, and then tried to run Windows 98 in that. And when Windows 98 didn't work so well, he tried Windows 95 (which also didn't work so well).

As such, if you want to get Windows XP on your own iPhone, you're best off using UTM instead of UTM SE, and not doing anything too silly with it. And if this got you all nostalgic, why not check out when our editor João Carrasqueira ran Windows XP to see how things have evolved?