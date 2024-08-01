Key Takeaways A developer created a Windows XP mod without Internet Explorer's core components.

The mod runs basic apps like Calculator successfully, but not those reliant on IE components.

The mod gives a classic Windows feel with an NT 4.0 Explorer replacement.

Windows XP was very highly rated when it was launched way back in 2001, but Microsoft also attracted heavy criticism because of the deep integration of Internet Explorer with the operating system. The legal fraternity didn't like it either, and as a result, Microsoft was compelled to make a course correction with Windows Vista, which came out in 2007.

To help everyone understand how deeply the infamous Internet Explorer was integrated and what it would be like to run the OS without the browser's core components, a developer has recently made a Windows XP mod in a bold experiment.

New Windows mod blends elements from both classic Windows versions and Windows XP

Our Lead Windows Editor João Carrasqueira recently ran Windows XP and shared his experience on how Windows has evolved since then. You can also visit down the Windows XP memory lane, but now, there is an unexpected twist. The new Windows XP mod by developer Aurorarian lacks Internet Explorer's core components that were responsible for running some of the system components and apps. In other words, the mod doesn't allow you to run XP to its full potential.

However, the developer compensated for the loss of features due to the removal of Internet Explorer's core components. That simply means you can run pretty much everything that isn't heavily dependent on those Internet Explorer components. For example, the mod can successfully run apps like Calculator, Paint, and on-screen keyboard, but apps like Media Player don't work simply because of too much reliance on certain Internet Explorer components. Of course, you won't be able to find Internet Explorer anywhere.

However, it's not that some features are working, while others are failing. Take file management for example. The file management tool that comes with the mod isn't Windows XP Explorer. Instead, the developer tweaked the Windows XP ISO to replace Windows XP Explorer with Windows NT 4.0 Explorer. It was the right thing to do because Windows XP Explorer wouldn't have worked properly without some of those core components of Internet Explorer.

The new Windows XP mod will take you to the "classic Windows" days

The Windows XP mod resembles Windows classic versions in many ways. For example, the taskbar and the Start menu in the Windows XP mode are very similar to the ones in classic versions of Windows. This is expected because this XP mode has NT 4's Explorer and not Windows XP's. So, even though you're technically running XP, you won't see pinned apps and recent apps in the Start menu. That said, you can instantly spot the difference when you see Windows XP icons on your desktop.

To make things clearer, someone posted a YouTube video sharing what works, what doesn't, and what's different in the new Windows XP mod. You can watch the video and decide for yourself if it's worth your time and effort.

You can get back to the Windows XP era without installing the mod...kind of

If you want to try Windows XP for nostalgia, you can consider installing third-party apps like Stardock's WindowsBlinds 11. It'll allow you to customize the Start menu and taskbar of your Windows 11/10 PCs and make them look exactly like the ones in Windows XP. One of the major advantages of WinodwsBlinds 11 over the new XP mod is that the former gives you access to the famous Luna theme while the latter doesn't. But if you still want to install the mod, you should install it on a virtual machine. You can download the mod from here (via Bob Pony).