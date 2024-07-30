Key Takeaways Winget version 1.8 simplifies downloading and distributing Microsoft Store apps, making it easy to install on multiple PCs.

With winget, apps can be downloaded and saved in a folder for easy transfer and installation on other devices.

Using winget to download and install apps from the Microsoft Store provides a convenient way to manage apps across different devices.

Microsoft Store offers one of the most convenient ways to install apps for general Windows users, as it's effectively a one-stop shop for nearly all popular apps and games. However, what many of us consider the easiest way isn't necessarily true for IT administrators, especially when it comes to downloading and installing apps on PCs. No matter which category of users you belong to, Microsoft has just made it super easy to download Microsoft Store apps to install on multiple PCs.

Winget version 1.8 lets you download and distribute Microsoft Store apps

It's already possible to download and install Microsoft Store apps using winget (Windows Package Manager). The latest winget version 1.8 does the same thing but a bit differently. Not only does winget install those apps but it also creates a folder in your Downloads directory. This is super helpful because it allows you to find the downloaded app package and copy it for installation on another Windows PC.

For example, if you've downloaded the Calculator app using the winget download command, it'll automatically save the app package in your Downloads directory. Now, you can copy the app package to the target device and install the Calculator app using the "Add-AppxPackage PowerShell cmdlet". If you're an IT professional, it's worth noting that this winget capability has now replaced the existing Enterprise Offline feature from the Microsoft Store for Business. Here are the steps to download and then distribute the Calculator app on multiple devices, as stated by Microsoft:

Run the command winget download Calculator -s msstore to download the app from Microsoft Store. Find the app package in the Downloads directory and then copy it to the targeted device. Run the command Add-AppxPackage -Path C:\Users\username\downloads\9WZDNCRFHVN5\Calculator.appx to install the app on that targeted device.

Whether you're using Command Prompt or PowerShell, you'll need to open it as administrator to run those winget commands.

Should you use winget to download and install Microsoft Store apps on your PCs?

Downloading and installing apps from the Microsoft Store works great for most people. But to be on the safer side, it's always better to know the alternative ways of doing things. Even if you're not an IT professional, learning the steps to use winget to install and distribute apps helps. That's because you can download all your favorite apps once and install them on multiple devices, even when you're not connected to the internet. You can download the latest version of winget from GitHub.