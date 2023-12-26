Key Takeaways
- WingetUI's 2.2.0 update includes support for PowerShell Gallery and WingetUI Widgets, making it easier to install CLI packages and manage package updates.
- The update allows for the customization of install locations for Winget packages and introduces the ability to uninstall and then update packages.
- Other improvements include better handling when .NET Framework is not installed, enhancements to the interface API, and various under-the-hood fixes and improvements.
If you're an advanced Windows user, there's a chance you've used a command line interface (CLI) package other than Windows Terminal to perform specific tasks. While using third-party CLIs can be complicated for a beginner, you can grab apps that make the experience a lot easier. WingetUI achieves this by creating a one-stop shop for all your CLI needs, and a recent update just made it even better.
WingetUI's 2.2.0 update
If you're not sure what WingetUI is, it's an app that makes downloading other CLI packages easier. CLI packages are great, as they can let you perform more complex tasks on your PC; we covered a few of them in our list of tweaks every developer should make in Windows 11. You can use WingetUI to download new CLI packages and manage existing ones that are already installed on your system. WingetUI will keep your apps updated and help you manage multiple CLI installations at once.
As listed on WingetUI's GitHub page, the app has now been updated to 2.2.0. This update introduces support for PowerShell Gallery and WingetUI Widgets, and will also make installing other CLI packages easy by remembering the settings of previous installations. You can see all the details here:
Changelog
- WingetUI does now support PowerShell Gallery, the 7th Package Manager.
- Added Support for WingetUI Widgets, a set of widgets for the Windows Widgets pane that will ease installing available package updates.
- Installation options will be saved for each package, so they do not need to be reapplied on each install/update
- Exporting packages has been reworked:
- Installation options will be saved next to the package list.
- Ignored updates and skipped versions will also be exported
- Package lists can now be exported in YAML or JSON formats.
- WingetUI can now backup your installed packages automatically.
- Chocolatey and PowerShell do now support multiple sources. Winget and Scoop sources mechanisms have been improved.
- Add Romanian as a supported language
- Added the ability to uninstall, then update packages
- Added the ability to reinstall packages from the Installed Packages tab
- WingetUI source code is more modular, partially detaching the interface from the Package Engine. This will allow for further interface improvements.
- Integrity checker is now more powerful and reaches more WingetUI files.
- Ignored packages and skipped versions will be now stored on human-readable, JSON files.
- Minor improvements on the sharing interface
- Prerelease packages can now be installed with a simple toggle from the details tab.
- Install location can be customized for Winget packages.
- Improvements to the Interface API (Widgets and Share)
- A new WebView Wrapper has been added in order to show Release Notes and Help articles
- Save cached files under AppData\Local\WingetUI instead of under .wingetui
- Improvements in operation logs
- General interface improvements
- Better handling for when .NET Framework is not installed
- Improvements in the Settings Tab
- Tons of other under-the-hood improvements and fixes
What's Changed
- Several improvements to Spanish translation. by @uKER in #1488
- Improvements by @panther7 in #1468
- Add [CustomMessages] in Inno Setup and icon by @mapi68 in #1478
- Account for cases where the user has a PowerShell profile by @Carterpersall in #1506
- Fixed search translation strings on multiline by @panther7 in #1517
- Fix for Accent Color Change Theme bug by @raghavdhingra24 in #1524
- Add widgets API by @marticliment in #1572
- Fix Steam and Uplay by @ppvnf in #1590
- Add custom WebView2 wrapper to show help articles by @marticliment in #1588
- Digitally sign DLL files by @marticliment in #1591
- Change ignore file format to json by @FrecksterGIT in #1500
- Improve Import/Export capabilities by @marticliment in #1592
- Universal manager-source handling interface by @marticliment in #1619
- Readme: Make install through Winget command more specific by @tomasz1986 in #1634
- Structure WingetUI as a module by @marticliment in #1633
- Add Powershell Gallery support by @marticliment in #1639