If you're an advanced Windows user, there's a chance you've used a command line interface (CLI) package other than Windows Terminal to perform specific tasks. While using third-party CLIs can be complicated for a beginner, you can grab apps that make the experience a lot easier. WingetUI achieves this by creating a one-stop shop for all your CLI needs, and a recent update just made it even better.

If you're not sure what WingetUI is, it's an app that makes downloading other CLI packages easier. CLI packages are great, as they can let you perform more complex tasks on your PC; we covered a few of them in our list of tweaks every developer should make in Windows 11. You can use WingetUI to download new CLI packages and manage existing ones that are already installed on your system. WingetUI will keep your apps updated and help you manage multiple CLI installations at once.

As listed on WingetUI's GitHub page, the app has now been updated to 2.2.0. This update introduces support for PowerShell Gallery and WingetUI Widgets, and will also make installing other CLI packages easy by remembering the settings of previous installations. You can see all the details here: