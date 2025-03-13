Windows handhelds have a lot of problems, and I'm tired of pretending like they don't. Between sleep issues, tech debt, and buggy overlays, the handheld experience on something like the ROG Ally X is a far cry from what you get with the Steam Deck. There are tools like Bazzite that give you a SteamOS-like experience on other handhelds, but they come with the same downsides as Valve's handheld.

What if you could have the best of both worlds? That's the question Winhanced in trying to answer. It's an application and overlay for Windows 11 that wants to ensure you never have to go to the Windows desktop. It's still early days for Winhanced, and there are a lot of teething issues, as is to be expected out of an early access app. But Winhanced shows a lot of promise in doing what Microsoft has failed to do up to this point.

The overlay doesn't feel like Windows

It feels responsive