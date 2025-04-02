Summary Wintoys v2.0.81.0 allows users in the EEA to uninstall Microsoft Edge & unlocks additional features under the Digital Markets Act.

The tool offers customizations like classic File Explorer theme, system settings restoration & more without restarting apps.

Users can download Wintoys from the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 to access new features, improved user experience & bug fixes.

Sometimes, Windows 11 will get a user-friendly feature only applicable to EU users. It's usually because the laws in the European Union demand that the big tech companies have to act in a particular way, or allow the user to have control over specific elements. For example, the EU forced Microsoft to allow people to uninstall Microsoft Edge, but the change only applied to users on the continent. The rest of the world was stuck with the browser on their computers.

But what if you used a tool that tricked your PC into thinking it could uninstall Edge as part of EU law? That's exactly what the new version of Wintoys does, and you can grab it right now.

Wintoys v2.0.81.0 adds a "Digital Markets Act option" for customizing Windows 11

As Neowin spotted, the new version of Wintoys is out now. If this is the first time you've heard of it, it's a handy tool that gives you additional options for customizing your Windows 11 install. The newest version, v2.0.81.0, adds what's called the "Digital Markets Act option," which tricks your PC into thinking it has the same benefits as those in the EU. This then unlocks a few new features, suck as uninstalling Edge:

Added Digital Markets Act option under Tweaks > System; unlocks exclusive features for EEA (European Economic Area), such as being able to uninstall Edge, but only by launching the uninstaller from a Microsoft signed process like Control Panel or the Settings app; this option does not change your region settings.

The tool also adds some handy features to the File Explorer. You can now pick a classic theme for it, set Home and Gallery items, and toggle the " Hidden system files and items" and "File extension" options without restarting the app afterward.

If you're interested in giving it a shot, you can download the new version of WinToys via the Microsoft Store. And if you'd like to learn more about the new version, here are the full release notes from the official website: