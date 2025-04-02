Summary
- Wintoys v2.0.81.0 allows users in the EEA to uninstall Microsoft Edge & unlocks additional features under the Digital Markets Act.
- The tool offers customizations like classic File Explorer theme, system settings restoration & more without restarting apps.
- Users can download Wintoys from the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 to access new features, improved user experience & bug fixes.
Sometimes, Windows 11 will get a user-friendly feature only applicable to EU users. It's usually because the laws in the European Union demand that the big tech companies have to act in a particular way, or allow the user to have control over specific elements. For example, the EU forced Microsoft to allow people to uninstall Microsoft Edge, but the change only applied to users on the continent. The rest of the world was stuck with the browser on their computers.
But what if you used a tool that tricked your PC into thinking it could uninstall Edge as part of EU law? That's exactly what the new version of Wintoys does, and you can grab it right now.
Dell Inspiron 14 5441 (Qualcomm) review: The entry-level Windows on Arm laptop to buy
There were a few compromises made to hit this appealing price, however.
Wintoys v2.0.81.0 adds a "Digital Markets Act option" for customizing Windows 11
As Neowin spotted, the new version of Wintoys is out now. If this is the first time you've heard of it, it's a handy tool that gives you additional options for customizing your Windows 11 install. The newest version, v2.0.81.0, adds what's called the "Digital Markets Act option," which tricks your PC into thinking it has the same benefits as those in the EU. This then unlocks a few new features, suck as uninstalling Edge:
Added Digital Markets Act option under Tweaks > System; unlocks exclusive features for EEA (European Economic Area), such as being able to uninstall Edge, but only by launching the uninstaller from a Microsoft signed process like Control Panel or the Settings app; this option does not change your region settings.
The tool also adds some handy features to the File Explorer. You can now pick a classic theme for it, set Home and Gallery items, and toggle the " Hidden system files and items" and "File extension" options without restarting the app afterward.
If you're interested in giving it a shot, you can download the new version of WinToys via the Microsoft Store. And if you'd like to learn more about the new version, here are the full release notes from the official website:
v2.0.81.0 (major update) • Mar 31, 2025
- designed a new logo, with colors dinamically adapting to your theme (light or dark); you might have to rebuild the icon’s cache for the icon to update everywhere in the system - you can use Wintoys for this: Health section > Icons cache
- revamped the welcome experience (it’s now fullscreen and includes a shortcut for system restore)
- added a neat titlebar app icon animation that will play when the app opens
- added system settings restoration: you can now undo all the changes to the state when the app was first opened; even settings changed by the system itself will be detected
- redesigned sorting and filtering dropdowns across all pages and improved their performance
- added storage system property on the Home page, with on-hover details about partitions, disk type, disk interface, disk model and disk serial number
- added uptime system property on the Home page
- system properties such as storage used space or video card driver will update periodically to reflect the system changes in real time
- settings that require an explorer.exe restart will no longer automatically restart it, letting you to choose the right moment; you will be informed that a restart is requierd with the Action required button from the bottom left, which once clicked will offer you the option to restart explorer.exe
-
File explorer section changes and improvements:
- added Classic interface option (on Windows 11)
- added options to set Home and Gallery items (on Windows 11)
- changing Hidden system files and items or File extensions options no longer require a refresh of File explorer
- the toast to reopen File explorer will now only appear if a window is already opened
- added Digital Markets Act option under Tweaks > System; unlocks exclusive features for EEA (European Economic Area), such as being able to uninstall Edge, but only by launching the uninstaller from a Microsoft signed process like Control Panel or the Settings app; this option does not change your region settings
- added End task option under Tweaks > System (on Windows 11)
- added Home page in settings option under Tweaks > Ads (on Windows 11); this will remove the Home page in Windows settings app
-
added new Super-user section under Tweaks with the following options:
- God mode - moved from the System section
- Developer mode - new
- User account control - moved from the System section
- User choice protection driver (UCPD) - new (hidden if the service is completely missing)
- added an option to receive a notification whenever a startup app is enabled (on Windows 11)
- changing This PC and Recycle Bin options no longer require a manual desktop refresh
- changing Clock with seconds option no longer requires an explorer.exe restart on Windows 11
- the displayed video card will now always be the high power one if present (external or dedicated)
- changed validation behavior for all content dialogs due to consistency reasons (now the action button will be disabled until all validation requirements are met)
- replaced error reporting service: AppCenter is being shutdown by Microsoft on 31st of March, so it was replaced by Application Insights
- updated UAC option icon to match the system one
- improved applications size calculation accuracy and sent an email to Gaben to fix Steam not reporting the size of games according to Windows guidelines
- replaced the teaching tip with a tooltip so a click is no longer needed for the information to be displayed (consumes less memory as well)
- the Cleanup section was moved at the top of the page for a more convenient access
- the junk cleaner now supports Opera and Brave browsers, and crash dumps files in the Error reporting category
- added entrance missing animations for apps and services pages (will play when the pages are set as a landing page)
- the option to unpin everything from the taskbar was removed due to the new UCPD service that blocks changes to certain registry keys
- the uninstall option will be greyed out for Windows Security, App Installer and Settings app because they can no longer be removed using official Windows APIs
- repair tool logs dialog now has a smaller font for better readability where there’s a lot of text
- a native restart API will now be used to restart Windows when a restart is required to apply some settings
- the Ultimate performance power plan option will now be disabled on unsupported devices
- removed Watermark option under Tweaks > Desktop due to Microsoft making it impossible to safely remove it in recent versions of Insider Preview
Stabilization and bug fixes
- fixed an issue where the window size was going out of bounds of the screen on smaller resolutions
- fixed a library issue when loading scheduled tasks (noisy scheduled tasks that require a password to be disabled will be ignored due to security reason)
- fixed Action required button not hiding when reverting the wallpaper quality setting to the original value
- fixed an issue where buttons with progress rings were not preserving their space (meaning their size would change to fit the progress ring)
- fixed an issue with system model and manufacturer not being correctly identified on laptops
- fixed an issue where Delivery optimization option was displayed as disabled when Devices on the internet and my local network option was selected in Windows settings app
- fixed an issue where the divider between sections in a tooltip for services would appear when there is no content to separate
- fixed a random infinite loading when uninstalling modern (Store) apps
- fixed not correctly setting Windows update mode when Windows DisplayVersion is not found in the registry
- fixed an issue where the apps page will crash on devices with Umm Al-Quara calendars
- fixed an issue where the apps page might not load due to versioning containing characters
- fixed an annoying refresh button animation when uninstalling an app or changing a service
- fixed not logging all home page errors for system properties in the EventViewer
Known issues
- Alt + Tab might make the app freeze; this is a known WinUI 3 bug that has not yet been fixed by Microsoft, you can find more details about the issue here
Technical
- removed Powershell SDK dependency and reduced app size from 65 to 48 MB
- updated packages