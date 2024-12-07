Wireless technology is everywhere, and its ubiquitous nature is one of the most convenient things about modern life. It's also gotten a lot better in recent years, so it no longer has drawbacks for gaming, and you don't need a wired connection for the fastest download speeds. But even with how much it's improved, there are still times when a wired LAN can't be beaten, and security is one of those times. Even with modern encryption standards, there are still ways to snoop on wireless traffic, and as they're an inherent part of how Wi-Fi works, they aren't going away any time soon.

4 Wireless is easier to hijack

From spoofed APs to man-in-the-middle attacks, wireless can be an issue

Wireless connectivity is everywhere, which is both fantastic and also a drawback to security. Cybercriminals can set up man-in-the-middle attacks that use Wi-Fi hotspots with innocent-sounding names like "Free Wi-Fi," which our mobile devices will automatically connect to. The attacker can then snoop on your traffic, skim off credit card and banking details, and steallogin details if they're entered while connected to the fraudulent hotspot.

Another common Wi-Fi attack is a Fake AP, in which the criminal sets up their own wireless access point with the same SSID as a trusted network. Again, once you're connected to the AP, any traffic from your device can be intercepted and manipulated, whether that's siphoning off sensitive information, personal or corporate data, or injecting malware onto your device.

In either case, you can keep your data safer by using a VPN to encrypt it before it leaves your device, enabling two-factor authentication for any services that support it, and disabling auto-connect on your devices so they don't connect to potentially malicious open networks without your consent.

3 Less prone to interference

Wi-Fi is getting better, but nothing beats the uptime of Ethernet

Wired technology is also more secure from interference, as it usually runs through shielded cables. Wireless signals can be interfered with by other devices running in that frequency band, like baby monitors and radios, microwaves, or dense materials like stone and metal. Other wireless networks in the same local area are all competing for the same airspace, leading to congestion and interference.

As we add more wireless-capable devices to our homes, interference will only increase. The Wi-Fi standards group improves in this area every time a new standard comes out, with Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7 all including new features to reduce interference between devices. But it's always going to be an issue, when it's rarely a problem for wired networks.

2 Hacking wired networks requires physical access

Security is easier to implement when you control the building