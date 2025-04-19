A few weeks ago, I decided to set up a WireGuard VPN on my Raspberry Pi 5. I wanted a fastand lightweight way to securely access my home network whiletraveling, without relying on third-party VPN services. Since I already had the Pi set up and running 24/7, it just made sense to let it handle the job. What surprised me most was how quick and painless the whole process was — under 30 minutes from start to finish.

If you’ve ever needed to access files at home, stream from your own server, or just want peace of mind on public Wi-Fi, running your own VPN is absolutely worth it. With WireGuard and a Raspberry Pi, you get full control over your connection and data without sacrificing speed or security. It’s a weekend project that pays off big time in day-to-day use.

Why you might want to do this too

It's not just a fun project, but also vital to your home network security