Who says an OLED monitor needs to stay in one place all the time? A new funding campaign has opened up for a wireless 4K monitor you can use in a 100-ft radius. Perhaps the most interesting feature is its magnetic back, which allows you to stick anything metal to it—including a stand.

InnLead reveals the Edge 4K OLED Portable Magnetic Monitor

This cool screen was the idea of Hong Kong-based company InnLead, which is seeking funding for the screen via crowdfunding. On paper, the product sounds very interesting; the screen can work alongside a wireless transmitted that beams the video and audio over 100 feet. InnLead also claims that the wireless transmitter has zero latency, which is mighty impressive if it turns out to be true.

The most curious part of the monitor is its magnetic design:

The EDGE 4K OLED 5D monitor features a unique magnetic design, allowing for easy attachment and detachment. This functionality extends beyond just convenient portability. The monitor is compatible with magnetic accessories, such as light bars and smartphones, providing versatile usage options.

The example videos show people sticking phone holders and stands to the monitor, which seems like a great way to add extra functionality without sacrificing portability. Perhaps you could even stick your keys on it so you'll never lose them again.

If you like the sound of this, head over to the IndieGogo page and check out some of the funding options. Just remember that crowdfunding comes with its risks, and what sounds like a miracle on the pledging screen can end up as a disappointment in real life. If you're unsure, wait for the product to release and check out reviews before you buy.