Alright, so it's not summer anymore, and perhaps you've already packed your grilling stuff away. However, if you're still in the mood to cook some meat, or you just want a project you can work on until the sizzling hot days come back, why not check out this cool wireless barbecue thermometer? It was built from the ground up using a Raspberry Pi, and its designer was nice enough to share their process with anyone interested.

The Pi-tmaster is a DIY griller's dream

This cool project has been christened "the Pi-tmaster" and its main goal is to let you keep an eye on your barbecue's temperatures from a distance:

An open source project to make a food thermometer for barbecue, specifically smoking meat. The hardware for this project is all very low-cost and only requires basic skills to assemble. It's even possible to do this without soldering by using a breadboard.

The design includes a meat prod that connects to the Pi-tmaster through a wire, which does all the temperature readings. You can take the results via the display on the Pi-tmaster itself, or you can have it transmit its readings wirelessly to a device of your choice. It can handle two readings; one for the fire temperature, and one for the meat.

The creator tallied up his bill of materials from AliExpress, and it came to a very respectable $34.92 to purchase all the parts. They state that the price point is very competitive compared to buying a thermometer off the shelf, with the additional benefit of having everything you need to repair the device should something fry. Plus, they note that your project "doesn't send your data to a dubiously nefarious or unsecure server," which is always a plus.