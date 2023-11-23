There are plenty of great car accessories for your smartphone, and one of the must-have items is an adapter to enable wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in your car. If your car only has wired Android Auto or CarPlay, this Black Friday deal is an inexpensive way to go wireless without having to upgrade your entire entertainment system. WQQBFF is offering a 33% discount on its wireless Android Auto adapter, bringing the price down to just $60. Its wireless CarPlay adapter is priced at $70, which is a 42% saving.

WQQBFF Wireless Android Auto car adapter

WQQBF Wireless Android Auto Adapter $60 $90 Save $30 Get 33% off on this wireless Android Auto car adapter thanks to this great Black Friday deal. Enjoy Google Assistant and Google Maps on your car's display without taking your phone out of your pocket. $60 at Amazon

This wireless Android Auto car adapter is a tiny device that plugs directly into your car’s USB port. Keep in mind that your car’s entertainment system needs to support Android Auto as this adapter simply allows you to use that functionality wirelessly. The little box has an LED power light and a USB Type-C port at one end. It ships with a Type-C to Type-A adapter if your car doesn’t have a Type-C port. The adapter works with any Android phone running Android 11 and above, and with cars with Android Auto from 2016 and later.

Setting it up is easy as you simply plug the adapter into your car, pair it with your phone, and you should be good to go. The adapter itself is lightweight at just 1.3 Ounces and has a short but flexible cable, so it should be easy enough to connect it to wherever your car’s USB port is located. Once connected, you should be able to use all the media buttons on your car’s steering wheel or the dashboard to control music playback. Why would someone need this? Well, convenience mainly. Imagine being able to simply start your car and have your phone connected to it automatically without having to fiddle with any wires.

WQQBFF Wireless Apple CarPlay adapter

WQQBFF Wireless Apple CarPlay adapter $70 $120 Save $50 Grab this great deal on the WQQBFF CarPlay wireless adapter. It will let you connect your iPhone wirelessly with your car's entertainment system. $70 at Amazon

This is essentially the Apple CarPlay version of the same adapter, and will allow you to use wireless CarPlay provided your car supports wired CarPlay. It will work with any iPhone running iOS 14 and above. Just like the Android Auto version, this CarPlay adapter is also compact and lightweight and comes with a Type-C to Type-A adapter in the box. The setup process is similar too, as you simply plug it into your car’s USB port and then pair it with your iPhone.

Both of these deals offer great savings. If you were waiting to add wireless connectivity to your car's Android Auto or CarPlay system, then this is a deal you shouldn't miss. Don’t forget to check out all the latest Black Friday deals right here.