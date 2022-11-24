Black Friday is the perfect time to get yourself that pair of truly wireless earbuds you always wanted. Some of the best earbuds are on sale during this mega shopping event. But you don't need to spend $200-$300 to experience good sound and features like ANC. We have compiled a list of some of our favorite truly wireless earbuds that cost under $80 and can give premium earbuds a run for their money.

OnePlus Buds Pro — $60 ($90 off)

OnePlus Buds Pro OnePlus Buds Pro $60 $150 Save $90 The OnePlus Buds Pro deliver a premium audio experience, complete with ANC and transparency mode. View Deal

The best wireless earbuds deal under $80 is the OnePlus Buds Pro. These premium earphones have all the bells and whistles found on more expensive earbuds, including effective ANC, a comfortable fit, Dolby Atmos support, and transparency mode, but are way more reasonably priced. Originally launched at $150 and usually available for $100, the OnePlus Buds Pro have come down to $60 during Black Friday, their lowest price ever. The offer is live on the OnePlus' website. You can also find them on Amazon for $80.

OnePlus Nord Buds — $29 ($39)

OnePlus Nord Buds OnePlus Nord Buds $29 $39 Save $10 The OnePlus Nord Buds are down to their lowesrt price. View Deal

The OnePlus Nord Buds are the best entry-level earbuds we have reviewed in 2022. These stylish earbuds offer impressive passive noise isolation and remain comfortable to wear for an extended period due to their light build. Their large 12.3mm titanium-plated drivers produce punchy, bass-driven sound, and with up to seven hours of continuous battery, these earbuds don't need to be popped back into the charging case frequently. With this Black Friday deal, you can grab a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds for just $30, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro (Upgraded version) — $45 ($10 off)

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro TWS $45 $55 Save $10 The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro punch above their weight with ANC, dual-driver setup, and LDAC support. View Deal

Anker's Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are great wireless earbuds with a multi-driver setup and Hi-Res Audio support. With their custom balanced armature driver and 11mm dynamic driver, they deliver deep bass and crisp treble. There's no active noise cancellation on these buds, but you do get Transparency Mode. The battery life is also fantastic, with Anker claiming up to 7 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and 26 hours of additional playtime via the charging case. Usually fetching $55, this flat $10 discount brings the price down to just $45.

Sony WF-C500 — $58 ($42 off)

Sony WF-C500 This well-rounded pair of truly wireless earbuds from Sony offers great sound and a comfortable fit at a reasonable price. View Deal

Sony makes some of the best wireless earphones, and the company's WF-C500 truly wireless earbuds are no exception. These nice-looking earbuds are down to just $58 on Black Friday. That's $42 off their retail price, making it one of the best earbuds deals under $80. With an ergonomic surface design, these earbuds are comfortable to wear for long periods, and their rich, bass-driven sound goes well with EDM and popular music. They also have an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance and last up to 10 hours on a single charge. You really can't go wrong with this one.

Samsung Buds Live ̀—$79 ($90 off)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live feature an open-back design. They have great sound, ANC, and long battery life. View Deal

Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live were launched as premium earbuds, but this Black Friday deal puts them in the affordable category. You can snag a pair of the Galaxy Buds Live for just $80, down from the regular $170. That's a solid 53% price drop and a saving of $90 on some of the best open-back earbuds. These earbuds are supremely comfortable as they don't enter too deep into your ear canal. With the AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and a dedicated bass chamber, they produce rich and lively sound. They also boast ANC, but it's not very effective at dialing down ambient noise, so keep that in mind.

Sennheiser CX True Wireless — $70 ($60 off)

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds The Sennheiser CX Wireless earbuds offer great sound, long battery life, and aptX codec in an affordable package. View Deal

The Sennheiser CX True Wireless are decent buys that tick most of the boxes you'd want in a pair of budget earbuds. Normally fetching $130, this Black Friday deal knocks $60 off the earbuds, bringing them down to just $70. While not as aesthetically appealing as the OnePlus Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live, these earphones deliver great sound and solid passive noise isolation. Other notable highlights include up to 9 hours of continuous battery life, IPX4 sweat resistance, Bluetooth 5.2 support, aptX codec support, and customizable touch controls.

JBL Tune 230NC — $50 ($50 off)

JBL Tune 230NC JBL Tune 230NC TWS The JBL Tune 230NC deliver the company's signature bass-driven sound, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and up to 10 hours of battery. View Deal

These JBL earbuds look very ordinary, even cheap, but they're packed with features. You get JBL's signature bass-heavy sound, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, up to 10 hours of continuous battery, and IPX4 sweat resistance. Launched at a reasonable price of $100, you can grab these buds for just $50 during Black Friday. That's a saving of $50 on a decent pair of truly wireless earbuds.

These are some of the best Black Friday on truly wireless earbuds we have found so far. We'll keep this list updated with new discounts, so be sure to check back.