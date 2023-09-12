Wireless earphones are stagnating and have been for years. For years I've reviewed various different types of true wireless earphones here at XDA, and while there has been a marked improvement over the years form some of the earliest offerings on the market, there really has just been a complete stagnation in the last year or so. Much of the cause of that is physics though, not a lack of trying.

I've tested a lot of different earphones, and in the last year, I've used the Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro, the Google Pixel Buds Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro, and the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro. Basically, all of them are as good as each other, and the difference between them comes down to two things: tuning and software features.

Tuning is where the biggest differences lie

When it comes to the tuning of a set of earphones, it's not necessarily reflective of the hardware on the inside. In the case of the Google Pixel Buds Pro, for example, the tuning was something that Google got very, very wrong at first. Having said that, the hardware was phenomenal, and it was possible to EQ them to sound fantastic. Shortly after, Google released an update with an EQ built into the Pixel Buds app, and it solved that problem entirely.

The problem when it comes to earphones like these is two-fold: Bluetooth has bandwidth limitations, and earphones have size limitations. Getting around both of those has proven difficult for a number of reasons, and while Bluetooth's bandwidth has been circumvented by the introduction of codecs like LDAC, physics still isn't on-side. When it comes to physics, there are two limitations: ANC capabilities and driver sizes.

With pure audio, we're arguably already in a place where expending resources into improving hardware is in the realm of diminishing returns. The Sennheiser HD600 headphones are nearly 30 years old but are revered among audiophiles as still being some of the best available on the market. Obviously, they don't have any fancy features like active noise-canceling and some people don't enjoy their sound profile, but they're still some of the best headphones on the market today. There are other headphones that audiophiles enjoy (and some more so than the HD600s), but the point remains that plenty of people with those 30 year old headphones don't feel the need to upgrade.

The features race is what most people care about

True wireless earphones come in all manner of shapes and sizes, but a lot of people care more about features once audio is, so to say, good enough. When I'm listening on the go, I don't care for a true flagship audio experience or anything like that, but I do want useful features in my earphones, and those features are why I use some pairs over others.

Personally, I flip-flop between the Google Pixel Buds Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, with the reason for using the Pixel Buds Pro being the touch controls, integrated assistant, and long battery life. In the case of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, they have an excellent transparency mode that can be activated just by speaking, and as I currently daily-drive the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the software integration is also nice to have.

It's hard to say that wireless earphones aren't stagnating though, as they're all very similar, if not the same nowadays. They can improve in other ways with new features, longer battery life, and comfort, but that's it. If you're the kind of person who just wants to listen to music occasionally on-the-go, you'll be happy with any of the best wireless earphones. If you want some extra features then be sure to look into them, but the gap has never been closer in the flagship true wireless earphone market, especially with apps like Wavelet existing to close the gap in tuning.