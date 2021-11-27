Get the wireless Razer Viper Ultimate for just $70

If you’re a PC gamer, you’ve probably taken a look at our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals already. There have been a ton of fantastic deals on PC peripherals and other adjacent products, but the latest that we’ve spotted is the wireless Razer Viper Ultimate mouse. With an MSRP of $130, this mouse is down to just $70.

Wireless mice are a great addition to any gamer’s setup. I use a Logitech G Pro wireless, and it’s one of the biggest upgrades I have ever made to my setup — all thanks to the fact that it’s wireless. The lack of a cable is immensely freeing in esports titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and VALORANT, and the battery life on wireless mice tends to be quite good. Razer claims that this mouse is good for 70 hours of usage on a single charge, and it charges via micro USB. The Razer Viper Ultimate is an ambidextrous mouse with eight programmable buttons, and it has Razer’s Chroma lighting, too. It can go up to 20,000 DPI and It’s super light too, coming in at just 74g. That means it’s easy to move and won’t drag down your hand when trying to move it quickly.

Not only all of that, but latency on account of this mouse being wireless shouldn’t be an issue with Razer claiming that it’s one of the fastest in the space. I’ve never noticed a personal difference between wired and wireless on my Logitech G Pro wireless, so if the Razer Viper Ultimate is even better, then there won’t be an issue. If you’re in the market for a new mouse, then this is definitely one to consider!