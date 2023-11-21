Sony is one of the biggest names in the electronics business. Its catalog is full of innovation and some of the highest standards you can expect, which is why we trust the company’s smart TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, cameras, and, more importantly, audio devices. Sony is a leading brand in the music and audio segment, which means we can expect amazing audio quality and a very gratifying experience with zero regrets. Unfortunately, sometimes Sony products are on the pricier end, which is why Black Friday is the best time to save on some of its wireless headphones.

Sony WH-CH520L Wireless Bluetooth headphones

Sony WH-CH520L Wireless Headphones $49 $60 Save $11 Sony's WH-CH520L Wireless Headphones are perfect for those looking to get an amazing audio experience that won't break the bank. And it's easier than ever to find a good value for Black Friday. $49 at Amazon

Amazon’s best Black Friday deals will get you a new pair of Sony WH-CH520L Wireless Headphones for just $49 for the Matte Black model. This model launched with a $100 price tag, and while they normally go for around $60 these days, you can save even more right now. There are four color variants available, but I suggest you stick to this variant, as the other models aren’t receiving the same treatment, selling up to $79 if you want the Beige version.

Sony’s Sony WH-CH520L are an excellent option if you're looking for great sound and long-lasting battery life on a budget, as these headphones will deliver up to 50 hours of music playback. And don’t worry if you forget to charge them, as you also get Quick Charge, which will get you 1.5 hours of battery life with a 3-minute charge. Of course, you also receive powerful audio with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine and EQ settings in the Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust everything to your personal preferences.

Sony WHRF400R Home theater wireless headphones

Sony WHRF400R Home Theater Headphones $105 $150 Save $45 Sony's WHRF400R Home Theater Headphones will deliver hi-fi audio and a comfortable experience, so you can turn the volume as high as possible and won't disturb your couple or neighbors. $105 at Amazon

There’s another excellent deal for those who want to enjoy the best audio experience in their homes without disturbing their neighbors. The Sony WHRF400R wireless headphones are an absolute dream, and they’re now available for just $104 thanks to the latest 30% discount that comes with Black Friday.

These can transform your media experience. Indeed, most people opt for a soundbar if they want to improve their home theater setup, or go for a new TV during something like Black Friday, but these solutions are usually pricier, and they will most definitely make your neighbors hate you if you get too enthusiastic with the dial. Sony’s WHRF400R are more compact solution, come with a transmitter dock, and feature all the necessary components to take your experience to new heights, as they’re packed with durable and powerful 40mm drivers for excellent Hi-Fi cinema, and its soft, adjustable over ear pads will deliver a delightful and comfortable fit for watching movies, playing games, binging through your favorite TV series and more.

Those are just two examples for some excellent deals you can get this Black Friday. You can find