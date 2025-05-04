First of all, you should know that I grew up with the beginnings of the Internet, when you barely had a login password on your PC. For a long time, I treated passwords as an afterthought, and my mistakes were as common as they were risky. Fortunately, those days are behind me, and I’ve learned a thing or two about keeping my digital fortress secure on Windows.
For World Password Day I'm finally going to use a password manager in my home lab
I know, before you start lecturing me about documentation and other things, know that I usually write my home lab configurations and passwords in my ReMarkable 2 while I'm building things out, so that I have a sync'ed copy of it on a server just in case. My home lab usually doesn't survive for long, so those handwritten passwords have been fine, but I'm finding that I'm not nuking things from orbit every day, which means I need a better way to store secrets. And really, I don't want my personal password manager to have home lab stuff in it (or really, I don't want my personal vault in my home lab), so I'm using a different password manager service to keep the two apart.