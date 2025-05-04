Related

I know, before you start lecturing me about documentation and other things, know that I usually write my home lab configurations and passwords in my ReMarkable 2 while I'm building things out, so that I have a sync'ed copy of it on a server just in case. My home lab usually doesn't survive for long, so those handwritten passwords have been fine, but I'm finding that I'm not nuking things from orbit every day, which means I need a better way to store secrets. And really, I don't want my personal password manager to have home lab stuff in it (or really, I don't want my personal vault in my home lab), so I'm using a different password manager service to keep the two apart.