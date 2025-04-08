I never considered cooling important enough in my first few PC builds, trusting cheap cases and stock coolers, and never looking at the CPU temps or fan curves. This approach might have worked for some of the earlier CPUs I used — Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD FX-6300, and even the Ryzen 5 1600. However, I later regretted not caring enough about PC cooling. The PCs I have built would have been so much better had I known some of the basics about cases, case fans, coolers, and thermal paste.

5 More fans alone don't equal better cooling

It's what you do with them that matters