I'll put this here, up front. I love SBCs, and I love the Raspberry Pi. I love reading about projects that people do with them, I love tinkering with them, and I love seeing all the new hardware that's coming on the horizon. So, I hope you don't chase me with pitchforks when I say that sometimes—sometimes!—a mini PC does the job better than a Raspberry Pi. I know, I know, but it's the truth. So, here are some of the Raspberry Pi projects I've done in the past that I kind of wish I just used a mini PC for.

3 Using it as a mini PC

Let's start this off with a "duh" moment