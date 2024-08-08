Key Takeaways Keep your storage drives in check with WizTree's efficient disk analysis tool - it can organize your files in seconds.

Although high-capacity SSDs and HDDs have become quite common, there’s no such thing as too much storage. As the sizes of games, applications, and operating systems continue to inflate, it’s easy to find yourself running out of space even on the largest drives available on the market.

So, if you find yourself staring down a fully-filled storage drive, the best course of action is to set up a disk analyzer and clear the redundant files that occupy hundreds of GBs. WizTree is hands-down the best tool for this purpose, and here are three reasons why it’s worth using over rival apps.

3 A beginner-friendly UI

That’s uncluttered and extremely simple to use

When you think about analysis tools, you might imagine overly convoluted interfaces filled with technical jargon. Fortunately, WizTree comes with a neat UI that can be understood within seconds of booting the app. After you’ve picked the SSD or HDD you wish to analyze, all the files on the drive will be arranged in descending order of their space consumed, and you can get rid of them by choosing the Delete option after right-clicking on them – just like you would inside File Explorer.

What’s more, you can click on the Tree View to check the treemap for the file space occupied by files. Plus, the Options menu contains all the filters you may need to fine-tune the scan results to your liking.

2 It doesn't charge a premium for essential services

Heck, most users don’t even need to purchase the paid license for WizTree

WizTree is often compared to TreeSize, which offers just as many features. However, TreeSize locks many advanced facilities, including the options to check for duplicate files and export data as Excel-compatible files, behind paywalls.

Meanwhile, WinTree provides all the features in the free plan. Although it’s technically a freemium app, the average user doesn’t need to spend a fortune on the premium license to unlock useful facilities. Besides not being able to use the app commercially, all free tier members have to contend with is a donation button and a lack of troubleshooting support from the developers.

If you’re actively involved in PC apps, you may have heard about WinDirStat, which doesn’t charge a penny from users. But as you’ll see in the next section, it lags quite a bit behind WizTree as the latter can scan your storage devices at breakneck speeds.

1 Ultra-fast scanning speed

It can scan HDDs within a matter of seconds!

One of the best aspects of WizTree is that it scans the Master File Table of your NTFS drive. For those unfamiliar with the term, the MFT serves as a record keeper in the NTFS file system, meaning WizTree simply reads the elements of the database instead of discovering all the files on your drive.

Scan time for an SSD (boot drive) Scan time for a hard drive WizTree 4.79 seconds 7.72 seconds TreeSize 20.58 seconds 11.14 seconds WinDirStat 2 minutes 38.45 seconds 4 minutes 19.24 seconds

When I conducted some tests, WizTree was faster than both WinDirStat and TreeSize when I used it to scan my 1TB boot SSD and the 4TB hard drive I use to store all my games, ripped movies, and other large-size data.

Eradicating redundant files with the help of WizTree

While WizTree can detect files that occupy large chunks of storage space, it’s not in your best interest to delete them right away, especially if you’re scanning the boot drive of your PC. Sure, the contents of the temp folder might not be worthwhile, but deleting the data stored within the important folders can end up breaking some applications. So, you should do your research before clearing seemingly unnecessary files.