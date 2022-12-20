If you're a video content creator looking for a way to take your art form to the next level, then you need a reliable video editor by your side at all times. It also needs to handle current trends, like TikTok and YouTube video editing, and be designed specifically with those popular platforms in mind.

Here's where Filmora 12 comes in, the latest iteration of Wondershare's user-friendly video editing software. It brings many new features to the table to help you create amazing video content, and it's a great choice if you want to edit videos for online.

Filmora 12 Get Filmora 12 now and take advantage of the 14 new features available at your disposal, taking your video content creation to the next level. From $49.99/year at Filmora

What is Wondershare Filmora 12?

Filmora 12 is a video editing app from Wondershare. As influencer culture continues to grow in popularity, Wondershare recognized the need to provide a video editing app that services the needs of said influencers, so it developed Filmora into the application we see today.

Creating influencer content requires engaging, eye-catching videos regardless of platform, so you need a video editor with some chops. With Filmora 12, video producers get a full suite of editing tools, allowing them to create fantastic videos quickly and easily. This is super helpful when you have to get time-sensitive influencer videos out for eager brands.

What can you use Filmora 12 for?

Creating eye-watering video content, that's what! Filmora 12 introduced a raft of new features to add that certain je ne sais quoi to your filmmaking. It allows users to create content anywhere and on any platform, so you can see where the benefits lie already.

What sets Filmora 12 apart?

Well, it has a low learning curve for a start, so you won't be hitting instructional websites every 30 seconds to search for the next step in your editing process. Filmora 12 is also competitively priced, with plans starting at just $49.99 for an annual subscription and $69.99 for cross-platform access. This means you can start video editing without breaking the bank, which is great news for anyone looking to enter the game just as much as a seasoned pro.

Let's look at the new Filmora 12 features in more detail.

Multi-platform support

Filmora 12 is available across various platforms, meaning you can edit video footage on your computer, tablet, or phone. If you've just shot some outstanding content and want to get it out onto your platforms ASAP, just fire up Filmora 12 on your smartphone, apply quick edits using click and drag, and your video is ready to export and go live in minutes.

Asset backup and sync

By creating a Wondershare ID, you can create a backup of pretty much anything you use Filmora 12 for. Want to create a backup of your imported media? Your Wondershare ID has you covered. Have some tailored effects you want to save for future use? Backed up via your Wondershare ID. All your project files are backed-up as well, so you'll never lose any valuable content.

Video review and collaboration

You can now invite colleagues and co-creators to get in on the action, allowing them to add time-coded notes so you can see their thoughts about specific parts of the content. Then, the Filmora Workspace cloud service allows you to discuss the comments in real time.

Switchable workspace layouts

Streamline your workflow by choosing a layout that suits you. There are five pre-defined workspace layouts based on different workflows and monitor sizes, meaning you can tailor the Filmora 12 experience to enable more efficient editing processes.

Enhanced Keyframe

Filmora 12 expands the keyframe to all parameters, so it applies to filters and color correction, as well as position, rotation, and scale.

Draw Mask

You can now create any shape you want, freeform, as a draw mask. Using the pen tool allows you to draw mask shapes in any style around any objects in your video, allowing for additional effects to enter the fray.

Adjustment Layers

Create and apply adjustment layers to any frame in your video timeline with Filmora 12. The new tool stacks effects on all layers below the adjustment layer.

AI Smart Cutout

This innovative new feature uses AI to help remove people and objects from frames with a simple tap. You can then add exciting effects to your videos in place of the object you've removed.

AI Audio Stretch

Another AI feature. Audio stretch allows you to take your soundtrack and stretch it to fit the entire video recording. No more clumsy audio transitions as your track restarts just before the end of the video. So, no more cutting across or looping your audio.

AI Audio Denoise

Static hiss, pops, and rushing wind are the bane of all video producers' lives. Not anymore. With the AI Audio Denoise feature, you can remove background noise, leading to cleaner, clearer audio where it matters.

3D titles

The title is the first thing your viewer sees, so it needs to pop. Achieve this with the Filmora 12 3D title feature, which lets you create impressive title screens in seconds. You even have a range of templates to choose from.

Additional keyboard shortcut presets

Your workflow is about to get even faster with a range of new shortcut presets. You can even use shortcut presets from other editing software you're used to, making Filmora 12 feel familiar instantly.

Revamped effects library

Make your video content more complex with the range of effects available at your disposal. You can find them all with ease, as Wondershare has given the Effects Library an overhaul for Filmora 12.

Royalty free music

Add substance to your video content with Filmora 12's range of royalty-free audio soundtracks. The fact that it is royalty-free means you can use it whenever you like without paying a penny.

Wondershare Filmora 12: Freedom of Creativity

So, now you know what Wondershare Filmora 12 can do for your film-making, what are you waiting for? Get out there and get creative from just $49.99 per PC per year.

