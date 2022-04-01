Wondershare Filmora 11 Makes Video Editing Easy

Video editing has almost become an essential skill to have, in the world of social media. The ability to edit great-looking videos in a timely manner is a fantastic marketable skill. Typically your choices of software are beginner-level programs that don’t have enough tools, or complex professional solutions that take a long time to learn. Wondershare Filmora 11 hit’s that sweet spot, as a software that is perfect for beginner to intermediate video editors. You can create high-quality videos in a simple environment that allows you to use effects and tools with professional-looking results.

Filmora 11 is perfect for making videos for TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms. Spend some time getting to know the software and you’ll be able to vastly improve the video content included in your posts. This will make your videos stand out, as you take advantage of a full editing environment with a professional-style timeline.

Professional Features made Simple

Making video collages result in amazing-looking clips when using this software. Easily choose between different styles, then use thousands of different effects and stickers to get the look that you want. Use advanced settings to manipulate the colors of a clip, to apply your unique style to your content. Color correction and color match are effective tools that are able to change the entire look of your content, making it more cinematic, retro, vivid, or whatever style you’re going for.

The editing timeline is simpler than what you’d expect in other editing software, and it’s easy to get the hang of, for beginners. The timeline gives you more accurate control over the trimming of your clips, transitions, music/lip-syncing, and sound effects. This level of control will give you an edge over other creators who use the built-in editors on social media platforms. Your videos will come out cleaner and more appealing.

Learn how to use more advanced editing techniques that involve keyframing and motion tracking, to unlock your ability to create your own visual effects. Filmora offers you more customized settings for the keyframes. To make your video elements more interesting, you can set the location, size, or transparency in each keyframe view.

If you film on a set that uses a green screen, then you’ll be happy to know that this software does include a chroma key feature. Swap out your backgrounds in one click, as you apply the included special background effects to your shot.

The Best Solution for Creators

There are many different video editing solutions to choose from, but Filmora 11 is specifically designed to help you quickly produce quality content for social media. The less time you spend editing, the more time you’ll have to make new content, and that’s what Filmora 11 does best.

Subscription options:

$49.99 per year

$79.99 lifetime

Stay inspired with preset templates and masks, which make the editing process easier. Tools are always being implemented that match editing trends, like speed ramping and audio beat sync. With tools like these, you can create high-quality videos that match TikTok trends, without being limited to TikTok’s editing system.

These are some of the new features that you’ll find in the latest version of Filmora:

Speed Ramping

Easily adjust the speed of a clip, to create a stylized pacing of your video.

Instant Mode

Use instant mode to let the software generate an edit. Just import the media you want to include and let Filmora do the rest!

Masking lets you easily implement two types of media in the same clip, and use transitions and blending to create unique visual styles.

Easily time your footage with your audio, to generate a quick edit that is ready to post.

Quickly add royalty-free stock media to your project.

Get even more use out of Filmora with powerful plug-ins.

Other software solutions are often too complicated and too bulky for casual creators. This software is a good median between simplicity and power while having a more affordable price than other editing software.

If you’re a content creator or looking to get started with video editing, Filmora is a fantastic solution. This is the software for people that don’t want to learn large complicated editing programs, but still have a need to produce high-quality videos. With Filmora you’ll be able to pump out content quicker, which allows you to focus more on your publishing schedule and growing your audience.

