Have you ever wanted to move from Android to iPhone, or vice versa? There are a lot of free tools available to help you transfer all of your files across devices, but none of them offer a simple and easy solution with the ability to quickly transfer, backup and restore data. That’s where Wondershare MobileTrans comes into play, offering an all-in-one solution for all your problems. The service offers you to transfer WhatsApp messages, and phone data across multiple devices, and it has a quick and easy way to backup and restore devices in just a few clicks.

Why use MobileTrans?

Wondershare MobileTrans is a multipurpose application, used by more than 500,000 users worldwide. Many people are looking to switch and upgrade each, and every year, but many find it difficult to move their device’s contents from their old device to the new one. There isn’t a single solution on the market that offers everything in one place, but MobileTrans is here to rescue you and offer all of the essential features you’ve been looking for.

The service has multiple essential tools, letting users accomplish everything to backup, restore, and transfer contents from one device to another. Wondershare also provides easy-to-follow tutorials and has an intuitive and straightforward interface to help non-tech-savvy and power users.

What does MobileTrans offer?

MobileTrans offers many features. While it mainly focuses on letting people transfer phone data across devices, it also enables users to move WhatsApp messages, media content, and stickers within just a few minutes with its easy-to-use tool.

Here are all the things that you can do with the MobileTrans application:

Transfer WhatsApp messages, media, and stickers

Transfer data from one device to another

Backup a phone to a computer and restore it, using the backups

Transfer playlists between online music services (including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, Deezer, and more)

Ability to convert HEIC photos to JPG format while preserving the image quality

One of the best reasons to go with MobileTrans is that the service offers excellent and easy-to-follow step-by-step guides and many video tutorials to help you transfer files.

MobileTrans V4.0 The new MobileTrans V4.0 software tool allows you to transfer WhatsApp messages, and phone data from Android to iOS, and iOS to Android phones. The software is quick, and easy to use thanks to the intuitive interface, and the company even offers step-by-step guides and video tutorials to make the process hassle-free. View at Wondershare

All-in-one solution for backing up, and transferring content across devices and platforms

WhatsApp

The WhatsApp transfer tool allows users to transfer messages, stickers, photos, and videos across iOS and Android smartphones. The tool allows users to transfer content in four different ways:

Android to iOS

iOS to Android

Android to Android

iOS to iOS

Each method is slightly different. The online step-by-step guides and video tutorials make it easy to follow the steps and complete the transfer within just a few minutes. The tool also lets users restore backups using Google Drive, and merge existing data with new files and media.

That’s not all, the service also allows various other services and businesses take advantage of the platform, by offering tools for WhatsApp Business transfers, Kik transfers, Line, and WeChat.

Transfer data across devices

The Phone Transfer tool allows users to transfer more than 18 types of data, including messages, contacts, photos, videos, audio files, and more. The tool supports more than 6,000 different Android devices, and it can move data across Android to iOS devices, and vice versa. The Phone Transfer Tool also enables users to seamlessly transfer iCloud data to Android directly, and it can even transfer apps from Android to iPhone, and iPhone.

It’s an excellent all-in-one solution when upgrading or switching between different devices.

Backup & Restore

The Phone Backup & Restore tool allows users to transfer WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business data, phone media files, iTunes files, and messages across devices. It can be used to backup photos, videos, group SMS, starred messages, Whatsapp messages, LINE, WeChat, and Kik messages to the computer.

Even if you only upgrade your device once a year, or every two years, the tool will take a load off your shoulders and offer the best one-stop shop solution.

Transfer playlists

The Transfer Music Playlist tool allows users to transfer playlists between online streaming services. The tool supports the most popular streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, and Deezer. If you’re looking to switch, or try out a different streaming provider, this is one of the best free tools available to transfer your favorite music to different platforms.

It’s excellent for non-tech-savvy users, offering a free, easy, and simple solution.

HEIC converter

The HEIC converter allows multiple HEIC photos to be converted into the JPF file format. It lets the photos preserve their high quality, without degrading the quality of the photo. Users can try it for free, making transferring and backing up content simple.

Tech specs & Pricing

Wondershare MobileTrans is an amazing value, and it can help you save precious time, and transfer your favorite memories, contact information, WhatsApp messages and other media content to your new iPhone 14 in just a few clicks. The service has various package tiers, and it even has a free trial version that lets you try out the features. Wondershare also has a 24-hour helpline, and a 7-day money-back guarantee. Students also qualify for a 30% discount.

Supported data types

Wondershare MobileTrans supports all Android 5.0 and newer mobile devices, as well as iOS 12.0 and newer iPhones.

Phone Transfer File Transfer Android to iOS WhatsApp, Photos, Videos, Music, Documents, Contacts, Apps, Calendars Photos, Videos, Music, Douments, Contacts, Apps iOS to Android WhatsApp (only iOS to Android), Photos, Videos, Music, Contacts, Files, Calendars Photos, Videos, Music, Contacts, Files

The Full Features package includes the Phone, WhatsApp Transfer and the Backup & Restore features for only $39.99 / year. This one-year license gives you access to the most important features, which can be used on 1-5 mobile devices and 1 PC. The Mac Full Features package costs $49.99 / year.

Wondershare also offers Phone Transfer, WhatsApp Transfer, and Backup & Restore features as a standalone option, each costing only $29.99 / year individually for PC users. The Phone and WhatsApp Transfer standalone features cost $44.99 / year for Mac users. Of course, if you want to save and take advantage of the entire portfolio, the Full Features package is the one you should consider.

Conclusion

The best part about Wondershare MobileTrans is that it doesn’t require cellular data usage, it supports most phone brands and even the latest and some older mobile operating systems. The transfer between devices is simple, and straightforward, thanks to the well-documented steps and video guides available on the website, and the intuitive user interface. Additionally, the service doesn’t require users to factory reset their devices, making the entire process hassle and worry-free.

There’s great flexibility in pricing, enabling users to pay only for the features they need. If you want to effortlessly transfer files on up to 5 devices a year and your PC or Mac, then this is the best and most affordable tool that gives you all of the features in a simple, affordable package.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a technology company, focusing on redefining digital experiences. The company serves millions of users in more than 150 countries and has various tools to help users. Wondershare has a wide variety of applications and services, including a video editing tool for PC and mobile, a massive library of creative effects, recovery, and data transfer utilities, and even a diagram tool. We recommend checking out Wondershare’s portfolio of excellent software tools if you want to do creative work.

