Design and Prototyping Collaboration with Wondershare Mockitt

If you work with a team of people to create prototypes, vector designs, wireframes, flowcharts, and other interactive diagrams, Wondershare has developed a platform to revolutionize your workflow. Wondershare Mockitt is a system that can bring a team of designers together and help them collaborate on projects. Track the process of your project while creating detailed goals and deadlines. Your team will be able to edit documents with each other in real-time. This collaborative effort can bring your project from start to finish, in a more intuitive way.

What is included in Wondershare Mockitt?

Mockitt is a system designed to create easy and rapid prototyping. Use their simple drag and drop program to create wireframes and prototypes. Collaborate with your team using the extensive library of widgets and templates, to jumpstart your new project. The system is easy enough that there is zero learning curve. So your entire team can jump right in and begin working on new projects immediately.

The included design tool will help you create pixel-perfect icons and scalable vector graphics. By using the powerful design tool, you can work with your team to create and edit concepts until they’re perfect. You can even import your existing Sketch files to edit, enhance, and make them more interactive. You’ll get a consistent user experience with the tools you love and need.

Sharing your designs with other people is as easy as copying and pasting a link. They can preview your design from any type of device. By using permission management, you can assign different team members specific roles. Some team members can be restricted to just view, others to edit, etc.

An important part of tracking your project is using a comprehensive flowchart. A good flowchart should be graphically simple and easy to follow. Creating this flowchart should be effortless. Using the flowchart maker, you can easily create a flowchart to map out the progress of your project. Create diagrams and visual flowcharts anytime, anywhere. Get all the tools you need in a single app.

You can import existing prototypes as flowcharts. Then you’ll be able to explain complex processes with visual mapping and diagramming tools. Use different types of flowchart templates to draw any kind of process. You can create a new flowchart in as little as 15 minutes.

How to Make Use of Mockitt

With all of the included tools in Mockitt, you’ll be able to engage with your team throughout the entire process of your project. Use the flowchart tool to start with designing and mapping out your plan. Then collaborate with the prototype tool to design every aspect of your project. Once you’re ready to move on, use the design tool to create UI design by Vector, Bezier Curve, or Boolean. Follow through until your project is completed. This beginner’s guide to Mockitt shows how simple it is to start a new project.

Mockitt is a powerful and easy way to implement all of these tools into your team’s workflow. It’s easy enough that anyone can begin using it immediately, and shares the collaboration and management tools that most people will already be familiar with. Try WonderShare Mockitt for free.

We thank Wondershare for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.