Wondershare PDFelement 9 – PDF Editor: The Smartest Choice to Work with PDFs

The best solution for editing, creating, and managing your PDF files recently received a big update with plenty of new features to explore. PDFelement 9 alleviates all of the pain of working with PDF files, which are notoriously difficult to work with. Chances are that if you’re in any sort of work environment, you’ve had to deal with PDF files before. This often has us scrambling to find ways to open, edit, merge, or sign PDF documents. With PDFelement 9, you will never struggle with these types of files again.

Easily Create and Modify PDF Files

Wondershare PDFelement has the goal of being the ultimate software solution for your PDF documents. By having all of these tools in one piece of software, PDFelement empowers individual business owners, educators, marketers, and people in all sorts of different professions. The software is easy enough that anyone can use it to start creating, viewing, editing, and managing any number of PDF files.

Filling out forms is effortless, as you use PDFelement for taxes, contracts, signup sheets, medical documents, and more. You can even create your own forms quickly, with the built-in tools. Once your form is filled out and completed, use the converting options to convert your file to an image, word document, or a number of other options.

You can combine multiple different files into one PDF with the merge tool. Add images, text, data tables, and graphs into your project, then merge them all together into one file. This is the best way to create business reports in a format that is easy to send over email or chat.

You can casually add notes to a file that you need to review and give it back to the sender with your comments. This is a great way to note changes that need to be made to a contract or notes that need to be added to a school project.

What’s New in PDFelement 9?

As Wondershare is constantly working to provide new features to its software, PDFelement received a big update in July, introducing several new tools to simplify your workflow. This update has a strong focus on document management in the cloud, which allows you to easily manage your files in the cloud, and even create links to share your documents. The whole process is now easier than ever, so you can spend less time with email attachments.

Expect faster document load speeds with new optimizations in the latest update. You will now have 30% faster document rendering which can save valuable time, especially for those who work with bulk amounts of PDFs. To further improve your workflow, the software now has table recognition. Import data tables directly into your document and maintain their format.

Make the signing process even cleaner, with focus mode. This hides Windows toolbars and provides a distraction-free experience for clients. If you’re not very good at drawing your signature, you can now use the image signature tool. This will take an existing image of your perfect signature and add it to the document. Now contracts and agreements can contain a clean and consistent signature every time.

If you’re working with people of varying languages, use the new document translation function to instantly translate your PDF into the chosen language.

What Else Can PDFelement Do?

PDFelement 9 is not simply a PDF editor to help you convert, edit, and sign PDF files, but also provides powerful features, such as OCR (Optical Character Recognition) and organize PDF tools at an affordable price. These features are:

OCR: It can recognize text in PDFs, even if the scanned PDF is an image file, converting them into searchable and editable text.

Organize PDF pages: It is easy to move, copy, delete, and split the PDF pages with just a few clicks with PDFelement 9.

Extract PDF Data: Neatly extract information from a variety of filled-in insurance forms, invoices, and applications to a neatly formatted table.

Password Protect PDF: Set a password or lock a PDF to protect it from copying, editing, printing, and viewing.

Try it for Free

If you want to try PDFelement to see if it’s right for your workflow, you can grab a free trial before you buy it. There are individual and teams versions of the software, depending on what meets your needs.

To help you get started, you can use their YouTube channel tutorials to learn how to complete all the different functions of PDFelement. They upload all of their tutorials for free, and there’s a massive selection of videos that will answer any questions you have about their software.

We thank Wondershare for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.