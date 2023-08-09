Discerning individuals and professionals who use video conversion software for work and play need no introduction to Wondershare Uniconverter. It's probably also your first choice for video conversion and compression needs.

Wondershare UniConverter takes the top spot among all video-converting software available. This popular video converter is enhanced every year with an update that brings newer and more innovative features for users.

After 17 years of being the revolution for leading format support, speed, and quality, Wondershare has released a major update in the form of Wondershare UniConverter 15—the ultimate way to convert videos.

What makes Wondershare UniConverter 15 your ultimate video converter

Redefining video conversion, Wondeshare UniConverter 15 is an ultra-high-speed video converter and compressor designed to process 4K, 8K, and HDR files. In this digital age where we shoot 8K videos with even our smartphones, Wondershare UniConverter 15 is a reliable and powerful tool that meets your needs faster than ever.

UniConverter 15 reflects the Wondershare commitment to offering you the most extensive video format support, unrivaled conversion speeds, and top-notch quality conversions. Moreover, it has been upgraded with user-friendly and advanced video conversion tools that let you convert videos in just three steps: 1. Turn on the High Speed Conversion; 2. Convert the video files with GPU acceleration; and 3. Check the converted files.

Source: Wondershare

You'll find Wondershare UniConverter 15 a practical choice for all your video conversion needs. Unlike the many difficult-to-use conversion software available, UniConverter 15 sports a simple and intuitive interface to get you converting like a pro, even if you are using the software for the first time.

A cost-effective solution, UniConverter 15 is backed by a strong technical service that offers you detailed tutorials, tips, and resources.

Also, UniConverter 15 has been realized with constant improvement and refinement over 17 years and offers you the support of a long-lasting and stable community of users. That's what makes Wondershare UniConverter 15 the ultimate video converter for you.

What's new in Wondershare UniConverter 15

Wondershare UniConverter 15 boasts over 20 lightweight features and AI tools to make video conversion, compression, and editing an easy and speedy task. Its impressive tech specs make it a versatile video converter compatible across platforms with support for numerous formats, devices, and GPUs.

Convert 4K, 8K, and HDR videos at lightning speed

Source: Wondershare

As the market pioneer in achieving full AV1 hardware acceleration, Wondershare has significantly optimized conversion performance on Windows devices with AMD, NVIDIA, INTEL, and other hardware GPUs.

Leveraging the Metal Framework, the conversion process on Mac devices has been significantly upgraded, resulting in a 9X performance boost with minimal power consumption.

Gear up for super speed with UniConverter 15 as you can execute batch conversion for up to 20 media files within the time it takes to convert just one file.

Enjoy versatile support across media formats

Wondershare UniConverter 15 supports more than 1000 formats, including popular audio and video formats like MP4, MOV, MKV, WMV, MP3, and more. It also enables alpha channel video output in MP4 and WEBM formats.

Plus you get optimal encoding and decoding support for nearly all mainstream media file formats. UniConverter 15 excels in AV1/VP9/VP8 encoders, delivering exceptional performance for you.

Supporting a wide range of devices, UniConverter 15 can be run on all your favorite devices with seamless file sharing.

Achieve high-definition lossless conversion for 4K, 8K, and HDR videos

Source: Wondershare

Using UniConverter 15 for your marketing or educational projects, you can minimize quality loss during video conversion and enhance the conversion accuracy to make it nearly indistinguishable from the original file.

And if you're a fan of 8K crystal clarity, you can enjoy the sharpest and crispest videos with a single converter effortlessly handling your 4K, 8K, and HDR video conversions.

With UniConverter 15, you can customize settings for frame rate, resolution, bit rate, and other parameters while enabling multi-threaded conversion to improve efficiency.

Empowering you in your creative pursuits

Source: Wondershare

The powerful Wondershare UniConverter 15 is for anyone looking to convert, compress, and use videos.

You could be enjoying a retired life and want to enjoy your old MPEG videos on your TV and share with loved ones. Just use Wondershare UniConverter 15 to convert the videos to a newer format, and compress and download them.

As a businessman with a small firm, you can use Wondershare UniConverter15 to convert, compress, and edit your marketing and sales videos and share with your clients and team.

If you're a Videographer, this nifty converter will be handy for converting and compressing raw footage for post-edit sessions.

Students can learn from educational videos optimized through screen recording and video compression by teachers for a better learning experience.

Wondershare UniConverter 15: your ultimate choice

Millions of tech-savvy and quality-conscious users in over 150 countries worldwide trust and use Wondershare UniConverter. In its latest version Wondershare UniConverter 15, this innovative software will open up possibilities for you to learn, enjoy, and profit from.

Undoubtedly, Wondershare UniConverter 15 ticks all the right boxes to be your ultimate choice for ultra-fast video conversion and compression. You can download it now to avail the limited-time launch offer and get the Wondershare UniConverter 15 at a 20% discount.