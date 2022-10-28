Are you looking for an audio or video tool that does it all? The Wondershare UniConverter is the best option on the market right now!

Many people consider video editing, which involves the conversion of video from one format to another, compressing audio and video files, merging several videos, adding subtitles, and more, a complex task. If you plan to start your own Instagram or YouTube channel or deal with videos on a frequent basis, you would want a tool that meets your demands.

This is where Wondershare UniConverter comes in. Not does this software help you convert video from one format to the other, but it can even be used for much more complex video editing operations, including background noise remover, voice changer, resizing videos for every social media platform, and much more. So, in this article, we take a closer look at the Wondershare UniConverter tool and check out what it has to offer.

Convert, Compress, and Download Videos in Just a Few Clicks

As the name suggests, the primary purpose of the tool is to convert a video from one format to the other — and it allows you to do just that effortlessly. With UniConverter, you can convert video into different formats and choose the video’s resolution according to your requirements.

It offers a tool called SmartFit that automatically recognizes a video’s input quality and preserves it for the final output file. Besides importing video files, the software also supports ISO and IFO files in addition to video files. It is possible to import video files directly from your camera without first importing them to your computer.

Moreover, you can even select the output as "Web Video," which enables you to convert a video into a format that is specifically optimized for that particular platform (YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook). Last but not least, it is worth noting that the tool is not just limited to video formats; it can also be used to convert image formats.

With UniConverter version 14, which is the latest version available, the conversion speed has been improved to a whole new level. The software now uses the GPU of your device (it supports all GPUs such as NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and even Apple’s M-series chips) to convert one video format to the other.

The software not only supports several video and audio codecs, such as VP9, AV1, HEVC (H.265), and CFHD, but it also supports encoding and decoding 4K/8K HDR HD videos. However, as we all know, 4K and 8K videos take up a lot of storage space. And this is where the UniConverter’s compression tool comes in.

Wondershare UniConverter allows you to compress video to a smaller size with nearly no quality loss. The company touts its software can reduce a video’s quality from 100% to 30% with zero quality loss. This tool can come in handy for a lot of creators. What’s more? You can convert and compress the videos together. Just select the desired output format in the Compression Settings dialog box, select the compression quality, and you’re done!

And, if you’re a content creator, you may need to download videos from other websites as well. The Wondershare UniConverter also comes with a built-in downloading tool that allows you to save videos with just a few clicks. It's as easy as grabbing the URL of the video, and the tool will take care of the rest. You can also choose the resolution and size of the video or even choose to download just the audio part of a video.

It’s Not Just a Video Converter

In addition to being a video converter, the Wondershare UniConverter offers a lot of other advanced features as well. Here are some of them:

1. Video Editor

Wondershare UniConverter offers a range of editing tools. You can crop and change the speed of your videos, as well as add effects and watermarks to your videos. It even offers complex editing tools for color correction. The software offers a lot of options and is quite easy to use.

2. Remove or Add Watermark to Videos

Many people find it difficult to remove watermarks from video files. Wondershare UniConverter comes with a feature that lets you remove (and even add) a watermark from a video with just a click. As well, the video quality does not suffer.

3. Remove Background Noise

Wondershare UniConverter also offers a background noise remover tool. The software can automatically recognize and remove unwanted background noise in your audio or video assets in just a click.

4. Voice Remover

With this AI-powered feature from UniConverter, creators can easily extract vocal tracks and instrumental background music from their songs. The best part? You can export ‘Music’ and ‘Vocal’ files independently.

5. Auto Crop Videos

Social media influencers often shoot a video and share it across multiple platforms. The Auto Crop tool is the perfect tool for such content creators. UniConverter can automatically resize the original video to suit the social media platform of your choice (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and many more are supported).

Wondershare UniConverter: Pricing and Plans

As mentioned above, the Wondershare UniConverter tool is available for both macOS and Windows. The company offers different plans for Individuals and Team & Business. You can opt for the plan you like, but the table below shows the breakdown of the Individuals plan, which is what most individuals and content creators would want:

Plan Mac Windows Monthly $19.99/month — Quarterly $39.99/three-months $29.99/three-months Annual $59.99/year $39.99/year Lifetime (Perpetual) — $55.99

It’s worth noting that Wondershare offers discounts for students and teachers under its Education bundle. And, in case you are unsure about the cost, Wondershare UniConverter also offers a free trial. While it doesn’t come with all the same features as the paid version, it will give you a feel of the tool and what it has to offer. And then, if you feel that the software’s worth the price, you can upgrade to the paid version directly from the app that unlocks its full potential.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. We provide solutions that are simple and convenient. In addition to offering UniConverter, Wondershare also offers other video creative products, such as Filmora, DemoCreator, and more. These products can meet all the content creators' needs.

In 2022, Wondershare organized a number of events, including an exhibition at Vidcon, a Creators meetup, etc. With Wondershare products, you get not only access to great editing software but also the opportunity to connect and collaborate with other creators. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.