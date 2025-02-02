Wooting is known for making some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, and the Wooting 80HE was one of the most anticipated keyboards of last year. Building on the success of the 60HE, the Wooting 80HE packs the option for FN keys, arrow keys, navigation keys, along with a higher polling rate, adjustable angles, and general improvements. This keyboard isn't a substantial difference to the 60HE for most people, but if you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, the Wooting 80HE is up there as one of the best.
Wooting 80HE
The Wooting 80HE is a premium keyboard that's fully customizable, both in a physical and a software sense. You can choose custom keycaps, switches, and control every aspect of the RGB, too.
- High build quality
- Great software
- Customization options
- Strange 80% layout
- Somewhat expensive
About this review: Wooting sent us the Wooting 80HE for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its contents.
Pricing and availability
The Wooting 80HE costs $200 from the company, and that gets you the full keyboard with a choice of keycaps, a USB-C cable to connect the keyboard to your PC, and multiple angle adjusters to raise or lower the back of the keyboard on your desk.
- Wireless
- No
- Backlight
- RGB
- Media Controls
- Yes (FN key + remappable)
- Switch Type
- Lekker L60/L45
- Replaceable keycaps
- Yes
- Replaceable switches
- Yes
- Dimensions
- 346 x 142mm x 29mm
- Internal Sound Dampening
- Yes
- Wrist rest
- No
- Polling rate
- Up to 8kHz