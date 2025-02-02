Wooting is known for making some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, and the Wooting 80HE was one of the most anticipated keyboards of last year. Building on the success of the 60HE, the Wooting 80HE packs the option for FN keys, arrow keys, navigation keys, along with a higher polling rate, adjustable angles, and general improvements. This keyboard isn't a substantial difference to the 60HE for most people, but if you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, the Wooting 80HE is up there as one of the best.

Wooting 80HE 9 / 10 The Wooting 80HE is a premium keyboard that's fully customizable, both in a physical and a software sense. You can choose custom keycaps, switches, and control every aspect of the RGB, too. Pros & Cons High build quality

Great software

Customization options Strange 80% layout

Somewhat expensive $200 at Wooting

About this review: Wooting sent us the Wooting 80HE for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its contents.

Pricing and availability

The Wooting 80HE costs $200 from the company, and that gets you the full keyboard with a choice of keycaps, a USB-C cable to connect the keyboard to your PC, and multiple angle adjusters to raise or lower the back of the keyboard on your desk.

Wireless No Backlight RGB Media Controls Yes (FN key + remappable) Switch Type Lekker L60/L45 Replaceable keycaps Yes Replaceable switches Yes Dimensions 346 x 142mm x 29mm Internal Sound Dampening Yes Wrist rest No Polling rate Up to 8kHz Expand

Build quality and design

Beautiful and high-quality