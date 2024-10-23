Key Takeaways Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint now support Apple Handoff.

Handoff is available on iPad, iPhone, and Mac, not on Apple Watch.

To use Handoff, ensure your apps are up to date and files are stored on OneDrive or SharePoint.

If you like passing files between your Apple devices, there's a good chance that you use Handoff to get the job done. However, while it is a handy feature, you can't just use it on anything; programs have to support the Handoff API for it to work. If you're a fan of using Microsoft's productivity suite but hated how it didn't play ball with Apple's API, stress no longer, as the Redmond giant has confirmed that Handoff is rolling out to select devices and Office apps.

Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint now work with Apple Handoff

In an announcement on the Microsoft Tech Community site, the company announced that Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint now work with Apple Handoff. This will let you send your current document to another device quickly and easily, which is handy if you're going from your phone to your desktop or vice versa.

There are some limitations to the feature:

You must use supported devices - Handoff for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is available on iPad, iPhone, and Mac. It is not supported on Apple Watch. You must use supported apps - Install Word, Excel, or PowerPoint from the App Store, sign in with the same Apple ID across your devices, and ensure your apps are up to date. You must use cloud files - The document you want to Handoff should be stored in the cloud on OneDrive or SharePoint.

The feature also requires that you're running iOS version 2.89 or macOS version 16.89 or later builds to put this feature to good use. Once you've checked all the boxes, you'll begin seeing notifications on your dock or switcher whenever two of your Apple devices get close to one another. Tap the notification, and it'll beam your work over to your other device so you can continue work.