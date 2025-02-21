Microsoft Word has been the default word processor on PC for a long time, and though the program is tremendously powerful, it's the source of more than its fair share of irritation. It's bad enough that Word tries to autocorrect normal, everyday phrases, but if you try to adjust a table or an image? It's better just to go ahead and call the fire department because you'll be tempted to set your machine ablaze by the end of the process.

The good news is that multiple alternatives are not only more accessible than Microsoft Word but more useful, too. These programs will help you create whatever kind of document you need — and even adjust its formatting after the fact — without the kind of teeth-gritting annoyance that worries your cardiologist.

5 Google Docs

Free and accessible from anywhere with an internet connection