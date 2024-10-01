Key Takeaways WordPad, introduced in 1995 with Windows 95, has been officially deprecated and is removed in the Windows 11 version 24H2 update.

Microsoft recommends using Microsoft Word for rich text documents and Windows Notepad for plain text files moving forward.

Windows Mixed Reality, Microsoft's VR platform, is also being phased out in the same update, reflecting Microsoft's focus on modernization and removal of legacy tools.

Microsoft is continuing its slow retirement of legacy features, and WordPad is the latest to meet its end. Starting with the Windows 11 version 24H2 update, the free text editor will be completely removed, putting a final stamp on its deprecation confirmed back in March. For long-time Windows users, the removal of WordPad might feel like the end of an era, but this change has been on the horizon for some time.

WordPad’s legacy comes to an end

Introduced back in 1995 with Windows 95, WordPad served as a lightweight alternative to Microsoft Word, giving users a simple way to edit rich text files (.rtf) and even basic Word documents (.doc). While it never had the power or functionality of Word, it was perfect for users who needed a quick way to jot down notes, create simple documents, or edit text without installing extra software.

However, in recent years, WordPad’s relevance has waned. More feature-rich word processors, cloud-based alternatives like Google Docs, and the continuous development of Microsoft Word have made the utility feel more like a relic. In 2022, Microsoft officially deprecated WordPad, signaling that it was no longer actively being developed or maintained. Now, with Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft is fully removing the app from the operating system, meaning users will no longer find it available on their systems.

What to use now

In the announcement regarding the removal of WordPad, Microsoft said it recommends using "Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt."

Microsoft also emphasized that with every new version of Windows, features are sometimes removed to streamline the OS or make way for more modern replacements. In this case, Microsoft Word is the preferred alternative for rich text editing, while Notepad remains the go-to for basic plain text files.

For many, this might not seem like a big deal. After all, WordPad wasn’t a cornerstone of productivity for most users. However, its removal is yet another step in Microsoft’s broader initiative to streamline Windows by phasing out older, less-used tools in favor of more modern and integrated solutions.

For those who still rely on WordPad, the transition to other tools like Microsoft Word or even the bare-bones Notepad should be relatively seamless. Microsoft Word is, of course, a paid solution, but users can also turn to free alternatives like Google Docs or LibreOffice for word processing needs.

And if you just can't let it go, someone has already figured out a workaround to get it back on your machine.

Windows Mixed Reality Also Phased Out

WordPad isn’t the only feature meeting its demise. Windows Mixed Reality, Microsoft’s platform for VR and AR experiences on Windows, is also being quietly sunset in the same update. While it was once seen as a promising entry into the world of mixed reality, the platform never really gained the traction Microsoft had hoped for.

Since its launch in 2017, Windows Mixed Reality has struggled to find its footing in the competitive VR landscape, with stronger offerings from Meta’s Oculus and Valve’s SteamVR dominating the market. Microsoft’s focus has shifted toward enterprise-grade mixed reality solutions like HoloLens, which likely contributed to the decision to phase out the consumer-facing platform.

While the removal of Windows Mixed Reality may not affect a large number of users, it marks another step in Microsoft's realignment of its product priorities.

What's next?

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has removed or deprecated legacy features in Windows, and it certainly won’t be the last. In the past few years, we’ve seen the removal of older services like Legacy DRM (Digital Rights Management) in Windows Media Player and the gradual phasing out of Silverlight. Now, as Microsoft continues to modernize its OS, more features are on the chopping block.

The next potential candidate for deprecation? The Windows Control Panel. While Microsoft hasn’t officially announced the removal of the Control Panel, there have been signs that its days are numbered. With more settings and configurations moving to the newer Settings app, it’s likely that the beloved but aging Control Panel will be removed or severely limited in a future update.

The future of Windows

WordPad’s removal from Windows 11 version 24H2 is yet another example of Microsoft’s focus on streamlining its operating system and moving away from legacy tools that no longer serve the majority of users. While it’s always a little sad to see a feature that’s been around for decades disappear, the reality is that there are better alternatives available today.

Windows users can expect more changes like this in the future as Microsoft continues to evolve the platform, focusing on modern experiences and leaving outdated features behind. Whether it's WordPad or Windows Mixed Reality, the message is clear: the future of Windows is about simplicity and integration with more powerful, modern tools.