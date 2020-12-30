Work off your Quarantine 15 this year with 8 amazing deals on fitness apps

We’ve been stuck indoors for the better part of 2020, and chances are you didn’t meet your recommended amount of daily physical activity throughout the year. Trying to stay fit can be tough in the midst of a pandemic, but we’ve rounded up nine deals on fitness apps for Android that will keep your activity levels up as we start the new year, and they’re an additional 20% off using offer code HOLIDAY20.

YogaDownload Unlimited: 1-Yr Subscription

With YogaDownload Unlimited, you get unfettered access to over 1,500 yoga and fitness classes that are designed for all levels of skill, whether you’re a beginner or advanced. Practicing consistently with YogaDownload will strengthen both your body and mind and help you develop a calmer, more centered mindset.

With 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot and over 1,200 user reviews, it’s easy to see why YogaDownload is highly recommended.

Get a YogaDownload Unlimited: 1-Yr Subscription for $23.20 (Reg. $119) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

Yogaia Interactive Yoga Classes: Lifetime Subscription

This might’ve been the most stressful year in recent memory, but practicing yoga daily can help relieve your stress and keep you limber after spending hours at your desk or on your couch. With a Yogaia subscription, you get access to over 1,000 broadcasted workout sessions including yoga, pilates, stretching, foam rolling, and more, each of which ranges from five minutes up to an hour. Additionally, you can participate in live interactive sessions

Get a Yogaia Interactive Yoga Classes: Lifetime Subscription for $239.20 (Reg. $399) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

Onyx Home Workout App: Lifetime Subscription

If you spend a lot of time on your phone, you may as well turn it into your personal workout assistant. With the Onyx app, you can use your phone’s camera as a 3D capture system to count your reps and monitor your form as you work out. It offers audio workouts that are personalized to your performance and gives you detailed stats after exercises to illustrate your improvement over time.

Get an Onyx Home Workout App: Lifetime Subscription for $63.99 (Reg. $300) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

BetterMe Home Workout & Diet: Lifetime Subscription

When it comes to staying fit, working out is just 20% of the battle; the rest is all in your diet. BetterMe gives you everything you need to maximize both, including meal plans that consist of delicious, easy-to-make recipes, as well as personalized workout journeys to help you reach your fitness goals, whether it’s burning fat or gaining muscle.

Get a BetterMe Home Workout & Diet: Lifetime Subscription for $31.99 (Reg. $1,200) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

Rootd Anxiety & Meditation App: 1-Yr Subscription

If you struggle if panic attacks or anxiety, Rootd is here to help. It offers features such as a guided breathing tool, a body scan meditation, and an emergency contact button to support you in the event of a panic attack. You’ll also find guided visualizations, a journal, and lessons to track your progress as you tackle anxiety in the long term.

Rootd is one of the most popular apps on this roundup, currently holding 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Get a Rootd Anxiety & Meditation App: 1-Yr Subscription for $20.79 (Reg. $59) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

Omvana Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription

A healthy mind is just as important as a fit body, so you should exercise mindfulness with the same amount of vigor. Omvana is a meditation app that will teach you how to implement meditation into your life, offering guided meditation classes, tracks, lessons, and more. These meditations come in a variety of key topics, such as better sleep, focus and productivity, and clarity of vision.

Get an Omvana Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription for $79.99 (Reg. $299) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

Fitness Ally Premium AI Powered Workouts: 1-Yr Subscription

Who knew AI would find its way into the fitness industry? The Ally app introduces you to Allie, an AI assistant that will give you real-time coaching, feedback, and motivation as you work out. Best of all, you don’t need any weights or special equipment to workout with Allie; all you need to do is aim your smartphone camera at yourself during workouts.

Get a Fitness Ally Premium AI Powered Workouts: 1-Yr Subscription for $15.99 (Reg. $59) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App (Lifetime Subscription)

Jillian Michaels is one of the most widely known fitness personalities in the world, and now you can train with her every day using The Fitness App. With a lifetime subscription, you get access to over 800 HD video exercises ranging from beginner to advanced. The Fitness App lets you adjust everything to suit your needs, from exercise intensity to interval times between exercises.

Get the Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App (Lifetime Subscription) for $149.99 (Reg. $449).

Looking for even more ways to stay active in 2021? You can also enter for a chance to win over $5,000 worth of workout gear in the Complete Home Gym Giveaway. The winner will receive a Peloton Bike+, a Theragun Prime, a $100 gift card to buy fitness apparel, and much more.

All you have to do is donate to Playing For Change to be entered into the Complete Home Gym Giveaway. The more you donate, the better your chances at winning, and for this week only, you’ll get double the entries when you donate!

Prices subject to change.