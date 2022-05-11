Google Home gets a fancy new homepage and ‘works with’ program

There is a lot to digest from Google I/O, and one of the categories that’s getting a lot of love is the smart home. Later in 2022 the long-awaited launch of Matter, the open smart home standard part-developed by Google, will finally launch. Ahead of this, Google Home is getting in order, starting with a refreshed “works with” program and a fancy new homepage to help budding smart home builders navigate their way through the space.

First up, the existing “works with Hey Google” program is being rebranded to “works with Google Home.” Existing devices that meet Google’s criteria will be able to switch over to using the new badge. It’s a small, but important change, as Google Home becomes more built out as the platform rather than being associated with just Google’s own hardware. Google is committing to ensuring all of its capable first-party Nest devices and smart speakers are updated to support the forthcoming Matter standard, but for the average consumer being able to look out for the “works with Google Home” badge is a much friendlier route.

To go with this renewed focus, Google has also re-launched its Google Home site and launched it in seven new countries. Beyond looking slick, it’s being positioned as a one-stop shop for smart home builders to navigate the entire process. It has primers on Matter to start preparing folks ahead of the big launch, details on the expanded Fast Pair, and tight integration with Google Shopping. If you see something you like, Google will naturally help you go and buy it.

All this comes alongside updates to Google Assistant, firstly on the Nest Hub Max. While it will be getting Matter support presumably later in 2022, beginning today owners in the U.S. can enjoy a whole new way of interacting with the device. There’s a very Apple HomeKit feel to where Google’s smart home ecosystem is headed, with the ease of use normally found on iOS. But with Matter behind it, the potential stretches much, much further.

The new Google Home homepage is live now so head on over to home.google.com to take it for a test drive.