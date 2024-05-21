Key Takeaways Visit WorksonWoa to check if your games run on Windows on Arm PCs, with ratings from "Perfect" to "Unplayable".

Users can search for a game, see its performance on Arm, and even submit their own results to the community-driven site.

Arm laptops offer great battery life and performance, making them a good choice for gaming and everyday use.

The Windows May event's main attraction was the introduction of Copilot+ PCs, but the company also showed off its Windows-on-Arm devices. During the event, Adobe confirmed that some of its apps would use Arm hardware in June, which shows that, amidst the AI gold rush, Microsoft still wants to get Windows-on-Arm off the ground. Now, a website has popped up that will let you know if a game will play ball with your Windows on Arm machines.

WorksonWoa will let you know if your games will run on a Windows on Arm device

As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft revealed the WorksonWoa website during its Build event. While Microsoft gives the website a thumbs-up, it's actually run by the community and powered by Linaro, a company that works to help people adopt Arm-based solutions.

On the website, you can search for a game name and get responses from people who have tried running the game on a Windows on Arm PC. Each game is given one of four ratings, ranging from "Perfect" to "Unplayable." If a game runs on Arm, the tester will list the framerate they achieved, the chip they used, and the date the test was taken on. And if you have an Arm processor yourself, give some of your games a try and submit your results to WorksonWoa.

If you want to get in on this new technology, be sure to check out the Windows on Arm laptops you can buy right now. Arm-based CPUs typically have a lower battery usage than other processors, so even if you're not gaming with it, an Arm laptop can still be a delight to use. And if you want to wait a little to see how things develop, why not check out how the Snapdragon X will be a huge step forward for Windows?