Back during CES 2025, we caught a sneak peek of some of LG's future products. One of them was a 45-inch 5K2K curved gaming monitor that claimed a world first in its kind. If you were impressed by it, today's your lucky day; you can now preorder your very own, with a general release coming on March 30th.

The LG 45” UltraGear OLED 5K2K Gaming Monitor sets new records

In an emailed press release, LG breaks down what makes this monitor so special:

The GX9 redefines gaming displays with its 45-inch OLED panel and 800R curvature, delivering a 5K2K Wide Ultra High Definition (WUHD) resolution for an unparalleled immersive experience. Dual-mode refresh rate technology allows gamers to choose between 5K2K at 165Hz or Wide Full HD (WFHD) at 330Hz, paired with an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time for ultimate speed and precision.

LG designed the monitor to fit pretty much any setup. For starters, it comes with DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1 ports to accommodate whatever cables best suit your needs. While it does come with built-in speakers, it also features support for DTS Headphones. On top of all that, the monitor features "advanced anti-glare technology," so you can see what you're doing even when the sun shines in your room.

If you'd like to purchase one, preorders are now open on LG's website for $1999.99. LG will begin shipping them out when March 30th rolls around.