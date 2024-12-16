Summary The Nvidia App's lower framerates are caused by its Nvidia Overlay feature.

Disabling the Nvidia Overlay in settings can restore any lost performance after installing the Nvidia App.

Uninstalling the Nvidia App also removes Overlay, which can improve framerates.

Have you given the Nvidia App a try yet? If you're unfamiliar, it's the new game optimization app designed to take the torch from GeForce Experience. Eyebrows began to rise when reports claimed that installing the Nvidia App caused worse framerates in-game than after it was uninstalled, but fortunately, there's an easy fix.

The culprit for the Nvidia App's lowered framerates has been found

Whispers began after X user Sebastian Castellanos posted proof that installing the Nvidia App caused a 15% dip in performance. This would immediately rectify itself once the Nvidia App was uninstalled, which led to people believing that the app itself was at fault.

Fortunately, there's good news for fans of the Nvidia App. Digital Trends did some testing and re-created the lower FPS issues when using the Nvidia App. However, after some digging, it was discovered that the app had enabled the Nvidia Overlay, which uses some of your PC's resources to keep itself ticking over. As soon as this feature was disabled, the original frame rates came back. It also explains why uninstalling the Nvidia App worked, as it would also remove the Overlay and lead to an increase in framerate.

If you want to perform this fix yourself, hop into the Nvidia App, click on "Settings," then uncheck "Nvidia Overlay." This should put your frame rate right back to where it was before. Or, as Digital Trends discovered, it may even improve them even further.