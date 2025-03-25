If you're in the middle of researching a new PC build, you will inevitably spend a lot of time on Reddit, hunting for first-person experience of various PC components and PC building in general. Reddit and similar platforms are full of enthusiasts who are willing to help out a fellow builder with reasonable advice.

However, you will also find people who love to force misinformation on new and inexperienced builders. It can be tough to identify these ill-advised recommendations, so I've put together 6 of the worst pieces of advice you'll probably hear online. Some of these have pieces of truth in them; still, they're often exaggerated to the point of being elitist or plain dumb.

6 Buy at least a 1200W PSU for high-end builds

How many watts do you want? - Yes